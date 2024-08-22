DNC Delegates Targeted by Maggot Attack - FBI Investigating

The Democrats have a maggot problem.

No, not Adam Kinzinger or Bob Menendez, but an honest-to-goodness, literal maggot problem.

And it’s bad enough that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is getting involved.

According to WGN-TV, a number of “female offenders” sneaked into the Fairmont Hotel — which was hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention Breakfast in Chicago — to contaminate various food items with maggots.

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food,” a statement from law enforcement handling security at the DNC noted. “The offenders are believed to have then left the area.

“One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

WMAQ-TV confirmed with local attendees that it was, indeed, maggots present at the event.

Disconcertingly, WGN noted that it was “unclear if the contamination was discovered before any delegates consumed the food,” though the mention of “one victim” implies that at least one person ate contaminated food.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Fairmont Chicago hotel representative Haley Robles told WGN. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.”

The local Chicago outlet also noted that an “FBI evidence response team van was parked outside the hotel Wednesday morning.”

While WGN never actually named names or causes, law enforcement sources told the outlet that “it appears the maggots were brought into the hotel by activists seeking to send a message.”

“All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy,” Indiana Democratic Party representative Sam Barloga said.

Which brings everything back to that aforementioned maggot problem: This isn’t the first time this specific type of attack has hit America in the last 30 days.

Pro-Palestinian protesters used similar tactics — maggots and all — to harass Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited Washington, D.C., to speak to Congress in late July.

So there is a non-zero possibility that this maggot problem can be traced back directly to the radical actions of pro-Palestinian irritants … Which is a topic no Democrat seems to enjoy speaking about.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the deep Israel-and-Palestinian-related fissures that exists within the Democratic Party.

While most Dems try to avoid the topic, there admittedly are some (like various denizens of the progressive “squad”) who seem to relish in their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and that’s created a deep divide within Democrats.

That sort of tacit approval will only embolden these radical agitators, which means eventually, something far worse — and more deadly — than maggots may contaminate the food that eventually makes it to an innocent person.

Democrats, in a never-ending quest to placate the farthest and most extreme fringes of their left-leaning ideologies, have created this Frankenstein’s monster all on their own.

And frankly, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving group of people.

