Path 27
Lifestyle

Doctor Confirms 16-Month-Old Baby's Extreme Thirst Is Sign of Unexpected Medical Condition

Amanda Thomason July 14, 2021 at 12:38pm
Path 27

With the summer heat comes a renewed interest in a variety of drinks and frozen treats as people feel the need for hydration and cold. But one mom has a warning for other moms who might assume, as she did at first, that an increased level of thirst is normal in their young children.

Courtney Moore has a 16-month-old who’s like many other kiddos his age: The toddler stage has well and truly hit, and he’s walking and getting taller and drinking lots of water.

Moore also encountered another tricky issue that many parents have dealt with. Maddox, her toddler, was blowing through overnight diapers like nobody’s business.

In fact, he was going through a lot more diapers than usual during the day, too.



Trending:
Bodycam Shows Hellish Scene at Block Party Shootout, Over 300 Caught in the Carnage as Overwhelmed Police Make a Desperate Radio Call

“For the last two weeks, Maddox has been leaking through his overnight diapers and filling up his daily diapers within an hour,” Moore shared on Facebook on July 8. “He’s been extremely thirsty, wanting to chug water the moment he woke up in the morning. But it’s been warm out, so it could’ve just been that it’s summer.”

Moore asked for mom advice online, and many suggested she double up on diapers or switch brands, but nothing stemmed the tide.

As he continued that pattern, she noticed he was also slimming down a bit. Under most circumstances, these factors could be totally normal signs of healthy toddler development — but Moore’s “mother’s intuition” kicked in and nagged at her to get Maddox checked out just in case.



Within an hour of taking him in, her gut feeling had been vindicated.

“I called his pediatrician who ordered bloodwork,” she continued in her post. “An hour after that bloodwork, we received 4 emergency calls from Kaiser telling us his glucose level was 684 (normal range is low 100s) and we needed to rush him to the ER right away.

“The doctor said on the phone, ‘His blood glucose read 684,'” Moore reiterated to Today.

“The doctor said, ‘Well, he should be like 150.’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah that’s high!'”

The Moore family was told Maddox had DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis) and type 1 diabetes. He will now need insulin for the rest of his life — but thanks to Moore’s vigilance, he has a real shot at that life.

Related:
Arizona Steakhouse Hosts Unforgettable Baby Shower for 75 Expecting Military Mothers


“It’s been a long couple of days but we are forever grateful to the incredible PICU and Pediatric staff at Kaiser for saving his life,” Moore posted. “We’re happy to be home and are adjusting to our new lives with our little warrior!”

Having avoided tragedy and realizing the signs of his life-threatening condition seemed harmless, Moore wants to encourage parents to act when they feel like something is off.

“If you feel like something’s wrong talk to a pediatrician,” she told Today. “Talk to their doctor and just eliminate it. If it would have been nothing, I would have been given peace of mind.”

“I’m sharing this because what we could’ve written off as being due to warmer weather and being an active toddler literally could’ve killed our son,” she wrote in her post.

“Moral of the story parents, pay attention to your kids and trust your gut. We got very lucky.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Doctor Confirms 16-Month-Old Baby's Extreme Thirst Is Sign of Unexpected Medical Condition
Police Warn Community After Rescuing Third Child from Hot Phoenix Cars in One Week
Good Samaritan Credited with Saving Woman's Life After Her Car Veers Off Road and Flips Into Canal
Soldier Smashes Through Roof of Home When Parachute Fails to Deploy After Jumping Out of Plane
After Disappearing for 10 Years, Lost Dog Found 1,600 Miles from Home Finally Reunites with Family
See more...

Conversation