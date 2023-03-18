Doctors Weigh in On What Could Be Causing Whoopi Goldberg's Gassy Interruptions on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg’s recent bout of on-air flatulence is likely linked to her diet and sciatica, according to some doctors.

Goldberg derailed part of Wednesday’s episode of “The View” with an episode of gas, to which she admitted by telling everyone, as if it was not clear from the actions of the hosts around the table, “That was gas,” according to the Daily Mail.

The incident did not keep Goldberg from getting in a quick bite during a commercial break later in the show, according to the Sun.

Eating during the show is not uncommon for Goldberg, Last month, as noted by the Sun, she came onstage chewing.

“And if anybody is concerned about me right now, don’t worry about it because I have a Tootsie in my mouth,” she said then.

Whoopi having internal struggles on live TV: “That was gas” pic.twitter.com/0k0olPvDmI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 16, 2023

In discussing Goldberg’s flatulence on Wednesday, Dr. Ahmed Albusoda, a gastroenterologist at The Princess Grace Hospital in London, said what goes in one end has something to do with what comes out at the other.

“If she is eating a lot of junk food, or anything that has a lot of fat in it like processed foods, that can also slow down your bowel movements and cause constipation,” he said, according to the Mail.

“Junk food is not healthy for the bowel and may also change the population of gut bacteria,” he said.

Albusoda noted that healthier eating could also have an impact, because a change in diet can spark flatulence by changing the bacteria in the intestines.

Dr. Jessica Cording, a nutritionist in New York City, agreed diet could be an issue.

“If somebody is experiencing excess amounts of gas, something that might be contributing to that is certain foods,” she said.

“Cruciferous vegetables, legumes, lentils that sort of thing… are known to be more gas producing. Somebody who is just starting to add more fiber to their diet that can cause more gas in their bowels,” she said.

The mechanics of chowing down can also be a factor, she said.

“If they ingest a lot of air while eating — so eating very quickly — chewing gum, that can also cause you to swallow a lot of air — so more flatulence,” she said.

“What I would tell someone if they experience it to the point where it seems excessive or uncontrollable, I would encourage them to check in with a gastroenterologist, just in case it is anything underlying,” she said.

Goldberg was diagnosed with sciatica in 2021. Sciatica is an inflammation of the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the foot.

“In general, people with sciatica are less active, which is a risk factor for constipation because there is more fermenting in the stools,” Albusoda said. “They also take painkillers, and a lot of those can cause constipation because they cause more fermentation and gas in the stools.”

Some observers questioned whether the incident in question involved belching or flatulence, but flatulence is apparently nothing new for Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, according to the U.S. Sun. In fact, she told the New York Times Magazine, her habit of passing gas is what led to her adopting the name “Whoopi” as a stage name at the start of her career.

“Here’s the thing,” she told the Times in 2006. “When you’re performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you’ve got to let it go. So people used to say to me, You are like a whoopee cushion. And that’s where the name came from.”

She claimed Goldberg was a family name, according to the Sun, and said she adopted that as a last name “in hopes of being taken more seriously.”

