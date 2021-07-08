Documents Reportedly Unveil Murderous 'Grocery List' from Hell in Cruel Abortion Harvesting Operation

Abortion is already an ugly, gruesome practice — but new information allegedly reveals how this evil is compounded by the way the remains of the murdered children are treated afterward.

It’s already a well-established fact that the University of California-San Francisco has been using body parts from aborted fetuses for research purposes, but official documents reportedly list exactly what parts are being harvested — and it is stomach-churning.

Pro-Life San Francisco reportedly obtained logs from UCSF through a California Public Records Act that allegedly reveal multiple entries listing parts like the uterus, clitoris, penis and testes that were harvested from aborted fetuses on behalf of the institution — reported and inventoried all in a day’s work.

These “Arrival/Departure and Collection Lists” read like macabre grocery lists from hell, listing body parts collected to order at the institution’s abortion affiliates, with each day’s take interspersed with information about the mundane details of the collector’s timesheet and conversational niceties.

According to Pro-Life San Francisco, researchers procure these fetuses that are up to 24 weeks gestation from the university-affiliated Women’s Options Center with the consent of the mothers in a practice the university doesn’t even attempt to hide.

Pro-Life San Francisco has been fighting these crimes against humanity committed through UCSF’s Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Training Program in Abortion and Family Planning, a university training ground and national program for abortionists.

The alleged log entries, taken from redacted emails between June 2020 and June 2021, are chillingly matter-of-fact about what exactly is being collected.

For instance, a recent entry from June 2021 boasts the “Clitoris, kidneys, bladder, uterus, ovaries” from one baby girl and the “Testis, bladder, kidneys” from a baby boy.

Older entries from July 2020 lists separate entries for “Pelvis, leg” and “Pelvic organs, leg” as the yield that day while another log from August 2020 states “possible int reproductive and kidneys (hard to tell without microscope)” as the take that time — driving home the fact that this is happening to tiny humans.

Dozens of other entries similarly list out these organs as if they’re pantry staples purchased during a weekly grocery run rather than human organs — but that’s not the worst of it.

The aspect that’s most striking is that these abortions are all made possible by a lie that is simultaneously exploited and destroyed by this practice — that abortion just rids the body of a clump of cells.

Women have been told this lie time and again, and even the language on the consent form that Pro-Life San Francisco also obtained shows women are asked to donate “pregnancy tissue,” a non-specific term that purposely hides the humanity of the child whose tissue is being harvested.

At the same time, the fact that these specific parts can be harvested from said “pregnancy tissue” destroys the dishonest characterization that pro-abortion advocates use to sell this horrific practice.

This lie is told time and again to further the larger narrative that women can and should seek abortion as a means of liberation, pushing them to understand the significance of the procedure as little more than having a cyst removed.

Meanwhile, savvy organizations like Planned Parenthood are happy to double-dip by charging for the abortion and receiving compensation for harvesting and selling the organs.

These mothers think they’re freeing themselves from the shackles of motherhood, unaware they’re feeding a diabolical black market that trades on the blood of their unborn children.

These are crimes against humanity that destroy the bond between mother and child and commodify dead babies — and lobbyists and politicians are happy to participate in this morbid black market economy.

The scourge of abortion is here to stay and will become increasingly more difficult to get rid of as its tentacles are intertwined with leftist ideologies like feminism and wrapped firmly around modern scientific research.

This pure evil is sold as a moral and societal good — as evil always is — but its continued practice will be the downfall of society.

When people can casually correspond about how many legs and pelvic organs they’ve collected in the course of a workday, it’s proof Satan is having his way with America — and the only way back is to turn back to God.

