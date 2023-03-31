Dodger Fan's Opening Day Marriage Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong, Then He Gets Arrested

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan ran out onto the field during Opening Day on Thursday night and was brutally tackled by a security guard while he attempted to propose to his girlfriend.

But the story ended happily with the news that in spite of a hard hit and a brief detention, she said “yes.”

Ricardo Juarez posted a video on social media that showed him running out onto the field and looking for the right spot to get down on one knee.

It took him just a moment to find that perfect spot, which is understandable. Asking the woman of your dreams to spend the rest of her life with you is no small gesture.

His girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, did not follow him onto the field at Dodger Stadium, which is probably a good thing.

Stadium officials did not find Juarez’s spot for a romantic gesture all that perfect, and he was absolutely pummeled by a member of team security.

It looked as though the security guard led with the crown of his head, which would have been good for a targeting penalty had this been a football game.

In any event, the lovesick baseball fan might as well have been hit by a Mack Truck. Other guards piled onto him after he was flattened.

Apparently, however, the resulting pain was worth it.

“She said YES,” Juarez said in his post.

Saavedra also shared a clip on Instagram, this one showing her man being escorted off the field by multiple people with his hands secured behind his back.

“Tad bit extreme,” she said, “but he’s a LEO what can you expect.” It was unclear whether that was a reference to his zodiac sign or his status as a law enforcement officer.

“And of course I said YES !” Saavedra said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Juarez “was detained by security and taken to a Los Angeles Police Department station. After he was released, the couple traveled back home on a party bus.”

Although Juarez was knocked down and locked up, his Dodgers won the game 8-2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On top of that, he’s getting married, and he will always have an epic story to tell about how hopefully a long and happy marriage came to be.

He’s also got proof of all of it on video.

