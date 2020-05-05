Ever since Beth Chapman passed away last June, rumors have circulated about her husband’s relationship status. It makes sense, with Duane “Dog” Chapman being as public a figure as he is, but he’s being watched like a hawk.

So, when the news came out about his engagement on May 4, people started scrambling to find out more about his fiancée.

Francie Frane, 51, met Chapman, 67, under sad circumstances — but those sad circumstances soon bloomed into something lovely.

According to The U.S. Sun, Chapman called Frane’s husband to see about getting some work done on his property, but she had to call him back to let him know that her husband was not available: He’d died six months before Beth.

So he and Frane talked. They met. They started dating. And then they got engaged, all in the span of a few months.

Many people think Dog is moving too fast or have formed a negative opinion about the couple, and they both know that.

“I think too that there’s always going to be people who say we did this wrong or we did that wrong or we’ve moved on too quickly or too fast,” Frane told The Sun. “But the truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that’s why we don’t believe that it’s too soon.

“And because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why. Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we’ve been through, that turned into a love story. We don’t believe that it’s too soon.”

“And you know there’s always going to be haters,” Dog added, “and I probably arrested half of them.”

The two certainly seem happy together. Frane said that she hadn’t expected the proposal when it happened.

“I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit,” she said. “So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome’. Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'”

“So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.’ And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”

She said yes, and the two have been talking wedding plans.

“I’ve had so many fans ask ‘When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come?'” Dog said. “So we’re word negotiating right now because I want to open it up.”

“I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been. I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.”

“It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that.”

