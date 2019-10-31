'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Pays Tribute to Late Wife Beth on Her Birthday

This year holds a lot of firsts for Dog the Bounty Hunter. After losing his wife earlier this year, his life has been turned upside-down as he struggles to regain some normalcy in his life and began to realize just how much his wife had done for him.

Even though her passing was not unexpected, when she did pass away on the morning of June 26, the preparation didn’t necessarily make it easier to cope with.

“We’ve prepared for this for a while,” the bounty hunter said in a clip, according to People. “I don’t care how much you prepare, it’s tough.”

“It’s about 6 a.m. in Hawaii, Honolulu,” he continued. “At 5:30 something, Beth usually gets up every day to hit Koko Head mountain here with the family, some of her girls and her dog, and today at that time Beth’s hike was the stairway to heaven.”

Her presence has been missed often, but there was a special sense of loss on Oct. 29, which would have been her 52nd birthday.

The bounty hunter posted on Instagram, sharing a tribute of his late wife and a heartbroken message.

“There will never be another like you,” the post read. “Happy birthday Beth! We ❤️you!”

Chapman wasn’t the only one who got in on the shared memories, though. Bonnie Jo Chapman posted several times throughout the week on her Instagram page to honor her mother.

“I miss you everyday,” she wrote in one post. “Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time. Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you.”

According to PopCulture, Bonnie also shared a long, heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating all the ways her mother helped her and loved her.

“Thank you so much for bringing me into this world, wiping my tears and being there for me,” Bonnie wrote. “Thank you for fighting for me when I had [walking] pneumonia, thank you for having faith that I’ll get better. I’ve heard a little about that day and how you were so happy that I was going to have a normal life finally. You gave that to me. Your faith saved me.”

“I miss you so much today [as I am] waking up and knowing one of the halves that made me [is] gone. I notice it every day, but today hurts a little more. I miss your laugh and your overwhelming courage and confidence. I miss being able to text you about something and you going into mama bear mode and being protective over me.”

“I miss your arms around me. I miss your voice. I miss the way you said my name and the way you cheered me on for anything I did. Today was the day we’d shower you in flowers and gifts, and usually one was a Precious Moments [figurine]. You loved those so much!”

She went on to say she felt that a piece of her was missing, and she wished she could see her mom again.

“I’d do anything to see you walk through that door one last time. I wish you were here. I’d give anything to give you a hug. Happy 52nd. I wish you didn’t have to celebrate it in heaven.”

Duane Chapman has reflected on his wife’s qualities many times since her passing, and has even set up a sort of shrine of a memorial to her in one of his stores. He seems to enjoy telling stories about her, smiling as he remembers how fierce she was.

“She used to tease me, ‘You stole me from the cradle at 18 years old,'” he said, according to People. “I had her until she was 51, and I’d say one word and she knew what it meant.”

“She’d be like, ‘Let me do it, Big Daddy, you’re too aggressive.’ And then she became more aggressive than me. And now all the sudden she’s not there.”

“Google says you get smarter when you’re forced to deal with it. Because I still go, ‘What time do you have to be up in the morning, honey?’ I’m setting the alarms,” he continued. “I’m getting better. I depended on her for so much.”

