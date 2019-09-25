SECTIONS
Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Recent Health Scare Was the Result of a 'Broken Heart'

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 25, 2019 at 7:33am
On Sept. 16, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was rushed to the hospital from his Colorado home after experiencing a heart emergency.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” his representative said in a statement at the time, according to People. “Thank you for all of your well wishes — keep ’em coming.”

The A&E reality star reportedly returned home the following day.

Chapman told KDVR-TV that he was having trouble breathing and that it felt like he had just finished running.

“It feels much better now,” he said. “And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help.”

His most recent health scare comes just months after his wife, Beth Chapman, lost her long fight with cancer.

“I think, basically, I had a broken heart,” he said. “And of course, it’s going to heal.”

Chapman and Beth married in 2006 and raised 12 children together, although some of those children were from previous relationships.

The bounty hunter said three of his children are near his Colorado home to help him through his recovery.

Chapman has been open with his grieving process since Beth’s death. He told People he was having a difficult time adjusting to life without her.

He even admitted that he uses Google’s search engine to look for suggestions on how to handle his overwhelming grief, according to People.

“Google says you get smarter when you’re forced to deal with it. Because I still go, ‘What time do you have to be up in the morning, honey?’ I’m setting the alarms.”

“I’m getting better. I depended on her for so much.”

Duane and Beth Chapman have been fan favorites ever since their debut on the A&E show “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” The show aired from 2004 to 2012.

“Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman’s current series, aired on WGN at the beginning of September.

