'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Shares Dream He Had About Late Wife Beth Chapman

It has been less than three months since Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, died of throat cancer.

Beth Chapman, 51, was a fierce and loyal supporter of her husband, determined to show her authentic, raw self on camera as her family’s work and private lives were highly publicized.

Chapman and his four children have struggled to cope with Beth’s death, each in his or her own way.

In a September interview with actor Dax Shepard on the podcast, “Armchair Expert,” Chapman spoke about his grief, including a dream he had about his late wife.

Chapman spoke about his struggle to navigate life after such a devastating loss, and admitted that he is having trouble adjusting.

“I googled it,” Chapman said, reported by People.

“It says you adapt, you get smarter. She used to tease me, ‘You stole me from the cradle at 18 years old.’ I had her until she was 51, and I’d say one word and she knew what it meant,” Chapman continued.

“She’d be like, ‘Let me do it, Big Daddy, you’re too aggressive.’ And then she became more aggressive than me. And now all the sudden she’s not there. Google says you get smarter when you’re forced to deal with it. Because I still go, ‘What time do you have to be up in the morning, honey?’ I’m setting the alarms.”

“I’m getting better,” the bounty hunter said. “I depended on her for so much.”

Shepard asked if Chapman had fully come to grips with the reality that his wife had passed, bringing Dog the Bounty Hunter to tears.

“When you’re around people, especially like you, you’re strong,” Chapman began. “And then all of a sudden you’re all alone or you wake up and you go two minutes without realizing she’s gone and then you feel like s—.”

At night, as Chapman tries to sleep, he said he experiences dreams about his late wife.

“I had a dream, I have visions. She’s in heaven and looks up and is like, ‘My god, Big Daddy is going to love it here. Look at all the animals.’ And I’m like, ‘Where are they?’ And then she’s watering the garden looking exactly the same,” Chapman said.

“I used to sneak up on her — and I did and she goes, ‘Big Daddy, what took you so long?’ and started crying.”

Fans of the Chapman family can follow Beth’s heartwrenching cancer journey on the reality television series “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which Chapman admitted he has not yet been able to bring himself to watch.

