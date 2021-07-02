Path 27
Lifestyle

Dog Found Injured and Tied to Mile Marker on Road Finds Forever Home with Police Officer Who Rescued Her

Amanda Thomason July 2, 2021 at 9:44am
Path 27

Many people who abandon dogs simply let them go and refuse to take them back.

Some dump their pets in unfamiliar places so that the pet can’t find their way back, either kicking them out of a car and speeding off or leaving them somewhere caged.

Fern’s former caretaker tied her to a mile marker on Chapel Lane in Greenport, New York. She was wearing a red collar with no tags, attached to a red leash, tied to the post and abandoned.

She couldn’t leave. She couldn’t seek shelter. The tiny, senior chihuahua had lived this long only to be dumped in her twilight years, easy prey to anything that might cross paths with her.

But Officer James Crosser spotted her early in the morning and she was saved. When he found her, she had two small wounds.

Trending:
Rescue Efforts Underway After Building Collapses in Washington, DC

“The dog appeared to have wounds on its body and head,” Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said, according to Patch.



Fern was taken to the North Fork Animal Welfare League (NFAWL), where she received vet care and a bath. Gabrielle Stroup with NFAWL said the small dog spent quite a bit of time napping after her harrowing ordeal.

Safe, clean and fed, Fern was comfortable — but the next order of business was to find a suitable home for the senior dog. She’d need someone who understood what she’d been through, someone willing to provide her with a bit of pampering for the few years she had left.

And who better than the man who saved her in the first place?

On Saturday, June 19, Officer Crosser and his wife, Olivia, went to the shelter to pick up Fern and take her home.

“They were all grinning ear to ear,” Stroup said. “It brought tears to our eyes and seeing how happy the two of them are to welcome her into their home is heartwarming — a great ending!”

“A very happy ending to a sad story,” the NFAWL posted on Facebook. “Little Fern was found on June 18th tied to a mile marker in greenport.

“STPD Officer Crosser found her and brought her to the shelter. She has been at the shelter getting the necessary vet care and today officer Crosser and his wife have officially adopted Fern !!!!!”

Related:
After Pregnant Pig Escapes Farm and Gives Birth in the Woods, Public Steps in to Save Piglets from Slaughter

The Southold Town Police Benevolent Association shared the welfare league’s post, adding in their own commendation.



“Fern is in fantastic hands!!” they wrote.

“The whole staff thinks it’s a great end to a very sad situation,” Stroup said, according to Patch. “It is nice to see how much they already seem to care for her.”

Based on the number of positive comments and people thanking Crosser for saving the dog and then making her part of his family, many people have agreed that “it’s a great end to a very sad situation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Dog Found Injured and Tied to Mile Marker on Road Finds Forever Home with Police Officer Who Rescued Her
After Pregnant Pig Escapes Farm and Gives Birth in the Woods, Public Steps in to Save Piglets from Slaughter
68 Dogs Rescued After Being Crammed Into Cages on Truck, Intercepted on Way to Dog Meat Festival
Arizona Steakhouse Hosts Unforgettable Baby Shower for 75 Expecting Military Mothers
'All My Children' Star Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93
See more...

Conversation