Dog Found Wandering with Tragic Note on Collar, Now Rescue Is Earnestly Trying to Find Her Owner

Oftentimes when an animal is abandoned and the story makes it to social media, it doesn’t take long for name-calling, condemnation and accusation to fill up the comments. But sometimes, instead of anger and scorn, compassion and grace take over.

That’s what’s happening after the story of Lilo the dog in Tennessee came out, and hopefully it will lead to even more blessings than it already has.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga posted the heartbreaking story Tuesday.

It said a good Samaritan had found the dog, who appears to be a shepherd mix of some sort, wandering with her leash still attached. There was a note attached to her collar that explained her predicament.

“Please keep my name,” the note read. “My name is Lilo. Please love me.

“My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with 2 kids. She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me, and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”







After the dog arrived at MAC and the animal rescue had some time to think about it, it posted an open letter addressed to “Lilo’s Mom.”

“Lilo arrived at MAC a few days ago after a Good Samaritan found her wandering with her leash still attached, likely near where you left her,” the post began. “We are so sorry that you had to make the decision to leave her behind. We know many folks are struggling to care for their pets right now. We know how hard it must be to give up an animal you so clearly loved because you can’t provide the care she needs. We understand.

“We want you to know she is safe, and we will take the very best care of her. She will be loved by our staff and volunteers, we will keep her name, and we promise you we will do our best to find her a wonderful new home.

“But if you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves. Either way, please know that we understand, we will not judge, and we are here to help in any way we can.”

The rescue went on the explain that it has programs in place to help families who need a little extra assistance providing for their pets in these financially uncertain times, including a pet food pantry and low-cost and free vaccines, microchips and spay/neuter services.

MAC urged pet owners not to abandon their pets, but instead to reach out for help. It also asked those who are able to donate to these programs so it can continue to offer them.

The comments section on the shelter’s post is surprisingly heartwarming, with people expressing compassion, sharing similar stories of their own struggles and even offering monetary assistance to “Lilo’s mom” if she can be found.







“I wish her mom would [have] known to come to the great people at McKamey Animal Center,” one person wrote. “I will be the first to say they will help you when you have no where to turn back on April 27 2022 They were there for me and my 2 girls and I have them with me and our situation did change I am so thankful and blessed that I made the to ask them for help.”

“We have lots of friends at agencies around town who are willing and able to help if mom comes forward!” MAC wrote in one comment.

“My concern would be she doesn’t have internet access to see this post?” another person wrote. “Is there any way flyers could be put up around where the dog was found? I do hope the owner is found!”

The original post has been shared more than 2,000 times, and people are doing what they can to get the message out so that Lilo’s owner will be found and get the help and assistance she needs.

