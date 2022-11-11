New Homeowner Finds Starving, Abandoned Dog Shut In Closet; Police Look for Suspect

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of buying a new-to-you home that used to belong to someone else, you’re no stranger to the mark former inhabitants leave on a place.

You might find questionable design choices, dishes forgotten in the dishwasher, boxes of who-knows-what in the attic or other small tokens of a life lived by someone else, but you probably won’t find what one homeowner in Caribou, Maine, found after examining their new purchase.

Upon inspecting the house, which had been empty for some time, the unnamed owner found a starving dog shut up in a closet. The Caribou Police were contacted.

“We are asking for help in identifying the dog pictured below,” the Caribou Police Department posted on Nov. 9. “As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time.







“In fact, he was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home (that had been vacant for some time)in Caribou.

“We are looking to speak with the owner(s)for obvious reasons. If you are the owner or know who the owner is please come to the police department, send us a private message or give us a call at 493-3301. We thank you for your assistance.

“We are not encouraging any public bashing but are looking for constructive tips in locating the dogs owner. We are making sure he gets the care he needs in the mean time. Thank you.”

The reason the police department was looking for the owner of the dog was not so obvious to some people, and many commented to scold the police department for looking to return the dog to its owner — but, of course, the reason they were looking for the owner was to press charges.

Many also commented to suggest police look at the house paperwork or databases to find the previous owner of the home, as that person might be the owner of the abandoned dog.

The police department explained, though, that that was not likely.







“We have a few leads to work on thanks to people reaching out and we appreciate it.

“In the meantime we are making sure the dog is being cared for. Thank you again.

“Also many have asked about the previous home owner etc., the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”

The comments eventually had to be turned off, but the Caribou police did provide an update on the post stating that a suspect had been identified, and they are in the process of locating him.

“We now have identified a suspect and are in the process of locating him,” the update read. “The dog is currently getting the care he needs.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.