How DOGE and Trump Could Save Social Security

 By Sponsored Content  July 14, 2025 at 8:37am
Social Security is in trouble!

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have uncovered a stunning amount of waste and fraud at America’s #1 retirement agency.

Including:

  • 7 million people collecting Social Security at the age of 120 years old
  • 2.1 million non-citizens siphoning cash from the system

And to make matters worse …

  • 40 percent of all calls made to the agency are fraudulent, as criminals attempt to re-direct REAL Americans’ funds to their own accounts.

If nothing changes, we’re heading for a nightmare scenario for senior citizens and anyone close to retirement.

But recently, we got some good news.

Fifty-year government insider, Jim Rickards, said Trump and DOGE are on the verge of a breakthrough that could not only save Social Security — it could make our economy and our retirement system stronger than ever before.

Rickards has advised not one but FOUR U.S. presidential administrations, along with the CIA, Treasury, and Federal Reserve.

And today, he said Trump’s latest move could transform Social Security into Social Prosperity for all — while making investors in one sector of the economy wealthier than they could ever imagine.

This story is too important to ignore …

If you’re over age 50, it could be your last chance to create massive wealth.

For the full story, click here.

