Share
News
President Joe Biden leaves the State and National Teachers of the Year awards ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden leaves the State and National Teachers of the Year awards ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Christian Employers Sue Biden Administration Over Rule that Would Force Them to Pay for Sex Changes

 By Laurel Duggan  October 20, 2021 at 1:20pm
Share

The Alliance Defending Freedom is suing the Biden administration on behalf of the Christian Employers Alliance for mandates which, it argues, force employers to pay for or perform gender transition surgeries, procedures, counseling and treatments in violation of their religious beliefs.

“By misinterpreting and improperly enforcing federal law, President Biden has far overreached his constitutional authority, to the detriment of people of faith across the country,” said Matt Bowman, senior counsel at ADF.

“The government cannot force Christian employers to pay for, or physically perform, harmful medical procedures that contradict their religious beliefs.”

Trending:
Unopposed SCOTUS Decision Delivers Devastating News to BLM - Police Will Rejoice

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission coverage mandate forces employers that provide health insurance to employees to provide coverage of elective gender transition services, ADF argued in its brief filed Monday.

The ADF brief also argues the Department of Health and Human Services gender identity mandate misinterprets “discrimination based on sex” in federal law in order to force providers to pay for and provide gender transition services against their religious beliefs.

ADF attorneys filed a separate suit challenging the HHS mandate in August, representing the American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association and an OB-GYN doctor.

It argued that the law “would require doctors to perform gender transition procedures on any patient, including a child if the procedure violates a doctor’s medical judgment or religious beliefs.”

Is the Biden administration forcing a transgender agenda on the country?

“The Supreme Court has made clear that people have a right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex and receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a May statement, according to NBC News.

“All people need access to health care services to fix a broken bone, protect their heart health, and screen for cancer risk,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health.

“No one should be discriminated against when seeking medical services because of who they are.”

At least 16 states have taken measures to ban doctors from performing gender transition surgeries or hormonal treatments intended to block puberty for minors.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
Transportation Sec. Buttigieg Tells Americans to Get Used to Shipping 'Disruptions and Shocks to the System'

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Laurel Duggan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Christian Employers Sue Biden Administration Over Rule that Would Force Them to Pay for Sex Changes
High School Cancels Lecture by '1619 Project' Creator
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Municipal Workers Must Do This to Avoid Losing Their Jobs
Conservative Loudoun County School Board Member Calls for Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Assaults
Fairfax County Public Schools Ask Students Sick Questions About Sex and Self-Harm
See more...

Conversation