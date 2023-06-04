Double-Check Your Statements, Major Bank Reveals Glitches Caused Duplicate Transactions

First, Chase online banking customers saw double. Then, they saw red.

On Friday, the ugly downside to technology reared its head and, for reasons ascribed to a glitch, many customers had errors in their accounts, according to Fox Business.

Initial reports were that the major errors were double payments, duplicate transactions and fees created by the glitch.

Went to buy my @CampFlogGnaw tickets and my card declined. Turns out chase bank double charged my rent payment. What a way to start the day 🙂#chase #chasebank — ya boi noah (@noah_allred) June 2, 2023

Not only was technology failing, efforts to connect to a human were rewarded with wait times that came close to an hour, Fox reported.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the website Downdetector indicated the Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas regions had the worst of it.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account. We’re working to automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees,” a Chase representative said.

Chase bank is the dumb establishment ever created — august10♌️🥂 (@igobykiya) June 2, 2023

Transactions through Zelle, a peer-to-peer payment service operated by Chase, were also affected, according to Fox Business.

Chase said it had “resolved the underlying issue” late Friday.

The ban then began the process of giving out refunds or reversing transactions for the customers who were affected.

So, I wake up this morning and go to send my daughter some money from my bank account. I open my CHASE account and my account is in a negative. That should t be the case. So I call CHASE and they said not to worry their is a glitch in the system. Point being this happens to even — SaitaRealty Blessed🔥🔥🔥 (@FREE_ME_718) June 2, 2023

Consumers are not liable for errors made in their accounts due to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, according to Forbes.

In March, customers of Wells Fargo Bank suffered an unpleasant surprise when they found out that had incorrect balances — often due to direct deposits that were not recorded — and missing transactions.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said customers’ money was still there, even though it does not appear to be, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Wells Fargo alerted customers with a message greeting them as they logged in to check their accounts.

“If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we’re working quickly on a resolution,” the message said.

