Double-Check Your Statements, Major Bank Reveals Glitches Caused Duplicate Transactions

 By Jack Davis  June 3, 2023 at 5:05pm
First, Chase online banking customers saw double. Then, they saw red.

On Friday, the ugly downside to technology reared its head and, for reasons ascribed to a glitch, many customers had errors in their accounts, according to Fox Business.

Initial reports were that the major errors were double payments, duplicate transactions and fees created by the glitch.

Not only was technology failing, efforts to connect to a human were rewarded with wait times that came close to an hour, Fox reported.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the website Downdetector indicated the Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas regions had the worst of it.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account. We’re working to automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees,” a Chase representative said.

Transactions through Zelle, a peer-to-peer payment service operated by Chase, were also affected, according to Fox Business.

Chase said it had “resolved the underlying issue” late Friday.

The ban then began the process of giving out refunds or reversing transactions for the customers who were affected.

Consumers are not liable for errors made in their accounts due to the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, according to Forbes.

In March, customers of Wells Fargo Bank suffered an unpleasant surprise when they found out that had incorrect balances — often due to direct deposits that were not recorded — and missing transactions.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said customers’ money was still there, even though it does not appear to be, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Wells Fargo alerted customers with a message greeting them as they logged in to check their accounts.

“If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we’re working quickly on a resolution,” the message said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation