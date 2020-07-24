SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Dr. Fauci Opens MLB Season with First Pitch That Goes Horribly Wrong

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Rob Carr / Getty ImagesDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 23, 2020 at 6:04pm
P Share Print

When it comes to ceremonial first pitches in Major League Baseball, the awful ones tend to go far more viral than the good ones.

Of course, this isn’t to say no one will remember you if you throw out a perfect strike.

Who could forget then-President George W. Bush’s first pitch at the old Yankee Stadium prior to Game 3 of the 2001 World Series (just weeks after terrorists killed thousands in the Sept. 11 terror attacks)?

For the most part, though, it’s the bad ones that grab headlines.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters Jumps Out of Car To Harass LA Deputies Detaining Man

There was the first pitch prior to a Chicago White Sox home game last year that hit the cameraman in the face.

There was the dinosaur mascot who attempted to throw out the first pitch prior to a Texas Rangers game last August — and failed just about as badly as you might imagine.

Was this the worst first pitch you've ever seen?

Unfortunately for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, people will likely be remembering his first pitch opening the 2020 MLB season — and not in a good way.

Fauci’s flub came prior to the Opening Day game Thursday between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

As seen below, the pitch was just a bit outside.

RELATED: MLB To Plaster 'Black Lives Matter' All Over the Place for Opening Weekend

Well, maybe more than a bit — the baseball didn’t even make it to the dirt surrounding the batter’s box:

Here it is again, in case you want to watch the three-second clip on repeat:

As one might imagine, there was no short supply of jokes on Twitter:

Fauci may have butchered the first pitch, but no doubt he would agree with fellow baseball fans on one thing: It’s good to have baseball back.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in communication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Dr. Fauci Opens MLB Season with First Pitch That Goes Horribly Wrong
Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation
Princeton University Purging 'Racist President' Woodrow Wilson's Name from College
GOP Rep Calls Out BLM, Antifa for Sending 'The Whole Country Up in Flames'
GOP Rep Says Mask Mandates Are 'Symbolic' of an 'Authoritarian State'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×