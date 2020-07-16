While the COVID-19 pandemic reaches worrying new heights in the United States, our nation’s top infectious diseases doctor is busy bragging on himself and taking part in photo shoots.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s July 15 appearance in InStyle, a women’s fashion magazine, comes as the number of new American coronavirus cases continues to shatter records.

For much of July, there have been roughly 60,000 new SARS-CoV-2 infections every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Of course, you wouldn’t know it from Fauci’s cool-as-a-cucumber poolside pose.

A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to @NorahODonnell about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci’s contentious relationship with the White House and how he’s staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). https://t.co/CSM3KjFk3X pic.twitter.com/aNJno1CUkC — InStyle (@InStyle) July 16, 2020

TRENDING: Body of Missing 'Glee' Star Has Reportedly Been Discovered

If the slight grin and sunglasses don’t make you doubt the doctor’s ability and desire to throw his all into the coronavirus fight, just look at the self-evaluation he gave his own work.

“I don’t see any termination within the near future,” Fauci predicted to InStyle about his position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “because I judge [my career] by my energy and my effectiveness.”

“And right now, with all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective. I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job.”

Is Dr. Fauci doing a good job tackling the coronavirus pandemic in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

When it comes to his role on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, Fauci seems even less sure of himself.

“Well, I see myself in that role as long as I feel that I’m being useful, and I’m valued in it, and the White House wants me,” Fauci told InStyle. “If any of the above changes, then I would step down.”

Hey doc, if you need a hint on how you’re doing, just take a look at the numbers.

Despite the task force’s work, the COVID-19 crisis is out of control in America. Contact tracers are overwhelmed with the sheer volume of cases, and the impending reopening of schools is set to only make matters worse.

At the head of this expert response team sits Fauci.

RELATED: AR Gun Store Owner Posts Hilarious Sign Mocking Gov't for New Mask Resolution

The uncomfortable truth is that the virus is now endemic in the United States, with no clear end in sight.

Meanwhile, notably less developed countries like Vietnam, Uganda and Sri Lanka have all but smashed the virus, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins.

Fauci’s failures have not gone unnoticed by leaders in America. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick scorched the leading doctor for his consistent inaccuracies since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the coronavirus pandemic far from over, it looks like we’ll all have to suffer through Fauci’s leadership for the foreseeable future.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.