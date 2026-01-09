What Dr. McCullough Recommends for this Year's 'Super Flu'

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

You can’t turn on the news these days without hearing about the skyrocketing cases of the seasonal flu. There is good reason why the media is sounding the alarm: This year’s seasonal flu is one for the record books:

The CDC estimates there have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations and 1,900 deaths from flu this season so far, according to data updated as of Dec. 19, and experts expect these numbers will continue to rise.

This is due in part to a new strain of Influenza A — H3N2, subclade K. Public health experts are calling it a “perfect storm” strain due to its severity, rapid spread, and the fact that this year’s flu vaccine does not directly match the variant.

Symptoms are familiar — fever, chills, fatigue, cough, sore throat — but reports suggest they are more intense and longer-lasting than what many people are used to.

While mainstream media outlets are just now reporting on this new variant, The Wellness Company’s Dr. Peter McCullough has been warning about it for weeks.

Dr. McCullough not only warned about this new variant, he warned that the flu vaccine would be even less effective than usual against it. Telling “Real America’s Voice:”

“This year’s dominant H3N2 strain is unlikely to respond well to the current flu vaccine formulation, despite millions of Americans receiving it.”

McCullough on Prevention

Dr. McCullough has consistently emphasized strengthening first-line defenses, especially during travel, family gatherings, and time spent in crowded indoor spaces.

Writing in his Substack, Dr. McCullough said,

With more than half of the nation and nearly all high-risk seniors taking flu shots, we should not be bombarded in the news about more cases of influenza. When vaccines fail, my approach is to recommend the most proximal defense possible, oral and nasal sprays twice a day. Reports of a “Superflu” this year has the nation on edge.

That’s why he recommends Immune Defense nasal spray and throat spray, used daily to help support the body’s natural defenses where viruses most often enter — the nose and throat.

These sprays are designed to help support protection against:

Common cold viruses

Influenza

RSV

COVID-19

According to Dr. McCullough,

The Immune Defense Spray system marketed by The Wellness Company (TWC) combines two related formulations—a nasal spray (containing xylitol, erythritol, saline, and grapefruit seed extract) and a throat spray (containing zinc, quercetin, perilla, bee propolis, and CytoGuard®). Both are designed to act as front-line mucosal protectors — supporting innate immune barriers in the nasal and oropharyngeal regions where most respiratory viruses first replicate.

Dr. McCullough believes that these sprays are a safe and effective way to avoid getting sick:

The mechanistic underpinnings are strong, the safety profiles are excellent, and the combined formulations represent a reasonable and biologically coherent defense strategy against viral upper respiratory infections — acting not as drugs but as mucosal hygiene tools that empower the body’s natural immune barriers as the influenza vaccines continue failing to stop each annual wave of the flu.

They are especially important if you’re flying, using public transportation, shopping indoors, going to the gym, or gathering with family this winter.

IF PREVENTION FAILS: EARLY TREATMENT

While prevention is critical, sometimes nothing you do can prevent you from getting sick; that’s when early treatment becomes so important.

That’s why many families choose to keep the Contagion Emergency Kit on hand.

It includes physician-prescribed antiviral options — including Tamiflu, when appropriate — so treatment can begin at the first sign of illness, not days later after pharmacy delays or packed urgent care visits.

When flu hits hard, timing can make a real difference.

ACT TODAY TO BE PREPARED!

This winter isn’t about fear — it’s about being informed and prepared.

Flu strains change

Vaccine effectiveness varies

Respiratory viruses surge during travel and indoor gatherings

Be prepared for whatever this flu season brings. Follow Dr. McCullough’s 2-step process to staying safe and healthy!

Two easy steps that you can take today to keep you and your family healthy!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

