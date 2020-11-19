This year has been tough on everyone, and more people this year might find an all-out turkey day celebration hard to swing. Here to make things a little easier is a holiday partnership between Walmart and Ibotta, a mobile rewards platform.

Teaming up with Idahoan, Coca-Cola, Campbell’s, McCormick, Butterball and French’s, Walmart and Ibotta are offering anyone who uses the Ibotta app or browser extension 100 percent cash back after purchase on select items.

The original lineup includes a Butterball turkey breast roast, a McCormick gravy packet, Idahoan instant mashed potatoes, Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup, French’s crispy fried onions and a 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, as well as Walmart’s own brand of frozen green beans, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce.

Those are the fixings you’ll need to serve turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole — with gravy and cranberry sauce on the side and Coke to chase it all down.

The items are listed on Ibotta’s website with the amount of money allotted for each item. Items are only available in limited quantities for a limited time.

“These offers are available in November, while supplies last,*” the Ibotta website states.

“Get yours before they’re all gobbled up!”

Part of the reason behind this generous holiday deal was a survey that Ibotta conducted. According to KPNX-TV, the mobile rewards platform found that over a third of Americans won’t be spending as much as they usually do for Thanksgiving since finances are a little trickier this year.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” Sarah Henry, Walmart Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing, told KPNX.

You can either use the app on your phone or the browser extension on your computer to sign up and get a refund. After signing up, you should be able to see the offers listed and select them.

“Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app,” the website explains.

“Or, link your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you’ll get cash back.”

You can select all the offers available or just a few that you might be missing still, and you can even use the rebate amount for the turkey breast ($9.98) toward a whole turkey, and pay the difference yourself.

After purchasing the items, you can scan the receipt into your Ibotta account or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases and accept the refund.

Ibotta said the items were selected to feed a family of five. They don’t include dessert, but perhaps with the money you save on Thanksgiving dinner staples (which comes out to just over $20), you can buy that pumpkin pie.

Does this sound like something you or someone you know could benefit from? If so, check out Ibotta’s website and share this information!

