Driver 'Miraculously' Survives After Guardrail Pierces Through Vehicle

A driver is extremely lucky to be alive after running into a guardrail off I-384 in Connecticut the day after Christmas.

Not only did the driver survive the accident, but they somehow escaped major injury as well.

The Manchester Fire Rescue EMS termed the incident “miraculous,” and it’s hard to disagree.

You can view photos of the scene below, courtesy of a Facebook post from the Manchester Fire Rescue EMS. It’s one you might have to see to believe:

“Shift 1 operated on Interstate 384 this afternoon at this single-vehicle accident which caused the guardrail to separate and then impaled the vehicle,” the post reads.

“The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it. Miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries and [was] transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics.”

That’s right. The rail traveled through nearly the entire car and then stuck out 20 feet past it.

It might be more fair to say that the car traveled through the rail. It’s hard to guess how fast the car had to be going to make that happen.

ABC News shared video of the accident’s aftermath.

According to that report, two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the accident.







If someone had asked this author if something like this was possible based on his previous reporting experience, the answer would have been an emphatic “no.”

Speeding is one of the most common traffic violations drivers commit on a continual basis, with unknown quantities of citations being handed out daily. Many of the recipients of those tickets are otherwise law-abiding citizens.

While many fail to appreciate the dangers of speeding, one officer famously wrote a note to a speeding teen a few years ago with a dire warning:

“I can tell you dozens of stories of dead and broken 18-year-old bodies that I’ve pulled from cars. Broken bodies that I’ve found in front yards after crashes. Unrecognizable bodies.

“They thought they were invincible too. They weren’t.”

It’s evident this car was going fast at the time of the crash. These incredible photos imply that the guardrail was impacted with incredible speed.

Be careful when you hit the roads. This driver had things miraculously turn out their way.

It doesn’t work out that way every time.

