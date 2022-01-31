Share
Lifestyle

Watch: Mom and Baby Get Reunited with Paramedic Who Made Stunning Emergency Delivery

 By Amanda Thomason  January 31, 2022 at 1:58pm
Chelsea Anderson of New York was spending December getting ready to welcome her newest addition, a little baby boy, into the family.

Her c-section date was set for Dec. 27, which would allow her to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas with her family before they became a family of four.

But little Avion had his own plans, and he let Chelsea know he wanted to be a Christmas Eve baby.

When she started going into labor on Christmas Eve, Chelsea was terrified: She knew that her baby’s umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck, making birth a dangerous event.

She and her husband Richard Hammond headed for the hospital — but they soon realized they wouldn’t make it, pulled over and called 911.

Soon paramedic Eric Ramirez, Officer Kyle Negrin and Ridge Fire Commissioner Brian Brooks were on their way to the couple’s location. After picking Anderson up, they were still around 15 miles from the Stony Brook University Hospital, and they didn’t make it to their destination before Avion made his debut.

“When Negrin arrived at the scene and saw Chelsea in the back seat, his instincts kicked into play, his training, him being the father of three,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said during a news conference, according to Fox News.

“He was able to calm Chelsea down, get Chelsea into a Ridge Fire Department ambulance –- but that was the easy part.”

“It was a very unexpected delivery,” Anderson confirmed. “I was very nervous, very scared, especially with the umbilical cord wrapped around three times.”

But thankfully the baby was born in the ambulance, and with the help of Ramirez and Negrin, he was quickly cared for and the cord was successfully removed from around his neck.

“It ended up being a Merry Christmas for Chelsea, Richard and their children,” Harrison said.

The whirlwind birth took place on Christmas Eve, and Anderson, Hammond and their two children met with one of their heroes for a public conference on Wednesday.

Negrin especially was appreciative for the positive outcome and the opportunity to be involved in something a little more up-beat than his normal fare.



“Probably the proudest moment of my career, delivering Avion,” Negrin said of the assist during the news conference, according to Fox News. “And I am very appreciative that we get to meet everyone in this setting as opposed to the scary setting we had on Christmas Eve.

“Whether it be a fatal car accident, a shooting, a lot of negative things that police deal with, this was something nice and a good feeling to deal with.”

Anderson said the first responders made her feel comfortable, and she said that she was blessed. While paramedic Eric Ramirez was not able to make it to the news conference, Anderson commented on the Suffolk County Police Department’s post that she would love to meet with him again and thank him in person.

“We would love to meet whenever possible though to thank him and meet in a less stressful setting!” she wrote. “Thank you !!!”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




