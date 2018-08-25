California Dem Pushes Already Debunked Trump Story In MSNBC Interview

One Democrat congressman wants to re-open an investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia on the basis of a claim that even former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s camp is now denying.

California’s Eric Swalwell on Thursday made much of a claim that was floated by CNN that Cohen could provide confirmation of President Donald Trump’s knowledge of a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, during which a Russian lawyer and members of the Trump family and campaign were present.

Swalwell made the claim to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“It is clear that Michael Cohen was not truthful with the House Intelligence Committee, which is all the more reason that we never should have ended our investigation,” Swalwell said, according to The Daily Caller.

"It is clear Michael Cohen was not truthful with the House Intelligence Committee… It now sounds like listening to (his attorney) Mr. Cohen does have information about what candidate Trump knew about…the meeting at Trump Tower" – @RepSwalwell w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/SGzdvJ2PvS — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) August 23, 2018

“It now sounds like, listening to Mr. Davis, that Mr. Cohen does have information about what candidate Trump knew about the Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton in the meeting they set up at Trump Tower,”

But Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, had said Wednesday that the CNN report was wrong.

“So Michael Cohen does not have information that President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with the Russians beforehand or even after?” Anderson Cooper of CNN asked Davis.

“No, he does not,” Davis replied.

“We were not the source of the story,” he added. “And the question of a criminal investigation, the advice we were given, those of us dealing with the media is that we could not do anything other than stay silent.”

Swalwell was unabashed by his factual errors, and on Friday was demanding that the House Intelligence Committee, of which he is a member, once again revisit the subject of Russian collusion in the 2016 election despite the fact that no collusion has been found after multiple investigations stretching back more than a year.

“The Republicans shut down our investigation. The best thing they can do for the country is reopen the investigation and bring these witnesses in under subpoena and allow us to look at the documents that third parties hold to test their stories,” Swalwell said, according to The Hill.

Michael Cohen is admitting to lying to the House Intelligence Committee during his #RussiaInvestigation testimony. All the more reason to unearth an investigation the @HouseGOP buried and find the truth. Any GOP Member want to do more than say they’re “disappointed?” https://t.co/SjBSSfI7kg — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 23, 2018

“Chairman Nunes from the beginning has sought to protect Donald Trump, not protect the ballot box,” Swalwell said, targeting California Republican Devin Nunes who chairs the panel. “They took out the shovels as soon as this investigation began and buried as much evidence as they could.”

While Democrats were saying that Cohen’s guilty plea to tax evasion and campaign finance charges was the beginning of the end for Trump, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the opposite is true.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1032678719545114624 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1032678719545114624&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Fdonald-trump-cleared-michael-cohen-giuliani-1088672

“President Trump is completely cleared. You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, he doesn’t know anything about obstruction, he’s a massive liar. If anything, it’s turned very much in the president’s favor,” Giuliani said, Sky News reported.

“He didn’t collude with the Russians. He didn’t obstruct justice,” Giuliani said. “Everything Cohen says has been disproved.”

