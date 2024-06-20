Legislation passed in the Michigan House and Senate would upset ballot recount procedures in the state’s elections, shifting the power from the Board of State Canvassers to “hyper-partisan” county prosecutors.

Introduced in October of last year, Senate Bills 603 and 604 made their way through the Senate and House before being returned to the upper chamber and approved Tuesday.

Republican state Senator Jim Runestad issued a fiery rebuke to the measure, warning of its potential to shake the foundations of election security in Michigan.

“The current law regarding the Board of Canvassers is very clear,” Runestad said.

“I’m not going to take the time to read every section out of the law currently, but it’s very, very clear that a case of a recount, if somebody suspects fraud, they are able to bring that to the Board of Canvassers. The Board of Canvassers are permitted to investigate fraud.”

“They also have currently the ability to subpoena,” he continued. “They have subpoena power.”

Runestad said Senate Bill 603 would remove this power from the board.

The legislation would be a “big change” to the way elections are currently secured in Michigan.

“What they put in instead is, ‘well, if you suspect fraud, turn it over to the hyper-partisan attorney general,'” Runestad said.

Will this new legislation make elections in the state less secure? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Oh, I’m sure if it’s a Republican making that claim it’s going to get a thorough investigation — or turn it over to the hyper-partisan Democrat prosecutors within the big cities, where the majority of the votes are.”

Runestad doubted the liberal prosecutors would be pursuing investigations of electoral fraud from conservatives.

In response to assertions that the Board of Canvassers’ power went unused, the senator said this authority was used in the last two major elections.

“First in 2016,” Runestad said, “I believe in Detroit, it was 72 percent of the precincts couldn’t be recounted, mostly for an overcount, for a whole series of issues — broken-open ballot boxes — so we gave them more time and money.”

“And what happened in 2020? It went from, I believe, the 72 percent to 79 percent.”

Runestad claimed members of the county boards were threatened and harassed with a “tsunami” of death threats once they began probing the electoral issues.

Watch Runestad’s full comments below.







“Of all of the death threats that I’ve heard around,” he said, “the absolute worst I have ever heard was against that Wayne County Board of Canvassers, a female who was doxed, her daughter was doxed.”

“They sent horrific things to the mother,” Runestad claimed, including an image of a “murdered little girl” with a threat directed toward the board member’s own young daughter, promising the same for her if the vote didn’t go a certain way.

Runestad called it an “outrage” that the bills passed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.