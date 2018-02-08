The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Offbeat Videos
Print

‘Egg Challenge’ Video: Dog Lovers In Awe of What A Golden Retriever’s Jaws Are Capable Of

By Jonathan Pincus
February 8, 2018 at 8:47am

Print

A video of a golden retriever holding an egg in its mouth has sparked an online phenomenon that has dog lovers everywhere rolling over.

Carrie and Steven DuComb of Michigan came across a challenge on Facebook that claimed golden retrievers are capable of holding an uncooked egg in their mouths because their jaws are so gentle.

Carrie DuComb, who is a licensed veterinarian with over 20 years of experience, was skeptical of the claim, so she and her husband decided to test the theory out on their dog Sookie.

“I saw the challenge on Facebook and I thought, ‘My dog would kill this,'” Sookie’s owner said.

In the video below, Carrie can be seen giving the egg to 8-year-old Sookie.

TRENDING: ‘The Gloves Are Off’: US Air Force B-52 Shatters Record Against Taliban Facilities in Afghanistan

At first, the dog seemed a bit perplexed at her owner for putting an uncooked egg in her mouth. However, Sookie continued to hold the egg in her mouth until, after a bit of coaxing, she spit it out.

Miraculously, the egg didn’t have a single crack in it, upholding the theory of golden retrievers and their gentle jaws.

Can your dog hold an egg in its mouth without breaking it?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The video, which has amassed over 4 million views on Facebook since being posted, set off a social media frenzy of dogs holding eggs in their mouths.

RELATED: South Korea Restaurants Begin Butchering Dogs Again After Switch to Pork Meat Plunges Sales

As reported by WNBC, the theory that golden retrievers have jaws so gentle they can hold an egg without breaking it actually comes from the breed’s origins.

Before golden’s became the hallmark family dog, they were originally bred to accompany hunters and retrieve game shot on the hunt. Their “soft mouths” allowed the breed to carry the trophies in their mouths without causing any damage.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: animals, Dog, viral video

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 8, 2018 at 8:47am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

New RNC Ad Asks, ‘Democrats: What Do You Stand For?’ (Video)

Joe Setyon

Katy_Tur

Twitter Turns Against Katy Tur After MSNBC Anchor Mocks Families Helped by Trump Tax Reform

Caterine DeCicco

powerball jackpot

Woman Hits $560 Million Powerball Jackpot, Refuses to Accept Prize Because of State Law

Jonathan Pincus

donald trump, ruth bader ginsburg

After Publicly Attacking Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Now Has a Message for America About Civility

Joe Setyon

tony dungy

‘NBC Pays Me to Express My Opinion’: Tony Dungy Under Fire for Christian Beliefs

Kevin Daley

dreamers, supreme court

Dreamers Lawyer Up in Anticipation of Supreme Court Contest

Jason Hopkins

Andrea_Tantaros

Exclusive: Expert Explains Why Andrea Tantaros May Have Burned Through 3 Attorneys in a Year

Joe Setyon

Peter Strzok, Lisa Page

FBI Lovers’ Text: ‘We Text on That Phone When We Talk About Hillary Because It Can’t Be Traced’

Recently Posted