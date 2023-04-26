Ehrlich: Confused by the Media Onslaught? Take This Political Identity Test
Every few years I offer a political identity test for those overburdened — and confused — by the era’s 24/7 media onslaught. It is intended to bring readers a sense of inner peace and make it all make sense for the angst-ridden among us.
Instructions are quite easy. Which side do you fall on?
Dorsey’s Twitter — Musk’s Twitter
Ben & Jerry’s — Chick-fil-A
Starbucks — Black Rifle Coffee
Catch and release — Remain in Mexico
Cashless bail — Cash bail
“Feel the Bern” — “Live Free or Die”
Soros — Kochs
Ballot harvesting — Photo ID
Renewables — Fracking
NEA — School choice
Pelosi — McCarthy
Hollywood — Dollywood
Newsom — DeSantis
Kaepernick — Brady
Speech codes — Speech
Math is racist — Math is… math
Participation trophies — Scoreboards
Delaware basement — Mar-a-Lago
1619 Project — 1776 Project
Maddow — Tucker
Milley — Schwarzkopf
LeBron — Jordan
Harry’s Razors — Jeremy’s Razors
Kerr — Belichick
Jan. 6, 2021 — Nov. 8, 2016
Springsteen — Kid Rock
Hanks — Eastwood
Facebook — Breitbart
Wind — Whales
Happy Holidays — Merry Christmas
Those who chose the right-hand column more than half of the time will likely feel more at home watching Fox News or Newsmax. Those who chose the left-hand column the majority of the time should probably stay tuned to CNN or MSNBC.
For those who split 50/50, I have good and bad news.
Your independence (and vote) is highly valued by both political parties. Yet, the middle of the road remains a dangerous place. Broken white lines, dead animals and fearful politicians tend to congregate there. It’s simply not a “safe space.” Jus’ sayin’.
