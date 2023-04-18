Parler Share
Commentary

McCarthy Follows Reagan's Example in Stock Exchange Speech, Says Biden Is the Problem

 By Randy DeSoto  April 18, 2023 at 9:06am
Parler Share

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy followed in former President Ronald Reagan’s footsteps on Monday when he traveled to the New York Stock Exchange to deliver remarks concerning the Republicans’ economic plan.

In his first inaugural address in Jan. 1981, Reagan famously said, “In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

McCarthy, in essence, said in his remarks to the stock exchange, “In this present crisis, President Joe Biden is the problem.”

Reagan also spoke to the stock exchange in March 1985, just over halfway through his presidency.

The former California governor recounted that when he entered the Oval Office, the nation’s economy was struggling, with double-digit inflation and interest rates, and negative economic growth.

Trending:
Americans Are Loving What Country Star Brantley Gilbert Did After Being Thrown Bud Light Beer Can at Concert

“But in the last five years, we’ve moved from malaise to hope, confidence, and opportunity. We knew that malaise for what it really was: Government, with its high taxes, excessive spending and overregulation, had thrown a wrench in the works of our free markets. In essence, government was trying to run the economy, but was ruining it instead,” Reagan said.

“So, we cut tax rates and counterproductive regulations and moved to limit spending growth.”

The growth in government spending dropped from 10 percent in 1982 to just over 1 percent in 1987 and then went down in 1987 for the first time in over a decade, according to the Reagan Foundation.



The nation was far worse off economically in 1981 than it is now, and Reagan’s policies were still able to get the nation back on track.

The unemployment rate dropped from 10.8 percent early in his presidency to just over 5 percent when he left office.

Over 18 million jobs were created during his eight years in office, when the nation’s population was nearly 100 million lower than it is today. Inflation dropped from 11.8 percent in January 1981 to under 5 percent in January 1989, and the prime interest rate dropped from 20 percent in January 1981 to 11 percent in January 1989.

McCarthy incorporated Reagan’s line above about government creating economic malaise by throwing a wrench in the works.

“It’s time that government got off its present spending spree before it squanders our future prosperity,” the speaker added, again quoting the 40th president.

“Reagan’s words echo throughout these halls as a warning to all of us today,” McCarthy continued. “We are seeing in real-time the effects of reckless government spending.”

Related:
McCarthy Delivers Absolute Zinger After Biden Refuses to Meet with Him - Reveals What He'd Bring to the WH

The California Republican argued that Biden’s policies have created the economic headwinds the nation now faces.

“In two short years, President Biden, along with Democrats in Congress, added 6 trillion dollars to our nation’s debt burden – which created inflation, made us more dependent on China, and undermined Medicare and Social Security,” he said.

Will Biden be smart enough to take McCarthy up on his offer?

“Americans have received a pay cut for 24 consecutive months – the longest streak in American history – as inflation has persisted,” McCarthy continued. “In fact, since President Biden took office, families have lost the equivalent of seven thousand four hundred dollars worth of income.”

McCarthy cited the late Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman — an adviser to Reagan — who said, “inflation is made in Washington.”

The speaker then offered the Republicans’ plan to put the United States back on a sustainable economic path.

It involves the GOP agreeing to raise the nation’s debt ceiling for a year in exchange for three items.

First, keeping federal spending at the 2022 level, minus the money that was spent in response to the pandemic. Further, he would cap future spending over the next decade at 1 percent growth per year.

McCarthy noted that Biden’s “unserious” $6.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, comes in higher than federal government’s spending at the height of the pandemic.

Second, the federal government clawing back tens of billions of unspent dollars appropriated for COVID response.

Finally, the Republicans want to spur economic growth by lowering energy costs through domestic energy production and re-instituting work requirements for those receiving government assistance programs to address the nation’s labor shortage.

“[A]ssistance programs are supposed to be temporary, not permanent. A hand up, not a hand out. A bridge to independence, not a barrier,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s plan is really in the spirit of Ronald Reagan, who achieved all he did despite having a Democratic-controlled House the entire time he was in office.

What McCarthy is proposing is reasonable.

Following this path would be good for the economy and country as a whole.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




McCarthy Follows Reagan's Example in Stock Exchange Speech, Says Biden Is the Problem
Maricopa County Agrees to Pay Massive $175K Settlement for Actions During 2022 Election Cycle
Is Disney Throwing Up the White Flag? CEO Extends Offer to DeSantis After Gov Threatens Taxes
Video: Biden Appears to Push UK Prime Minister Aside in Bizarre Tarmac Meeting
Democrats Have Picked Their 2024 Convention Location - And It Shows Why No One Should Vote for Them
See more...

Conversation