Elderly Homeowner Teaches 22-Year-Old Alleged Intruder Deadly Lesson, Shoots Him Dead in the Chest

A 79-year-old man managed to muster the presence of mind to fight back after he was attacked while getting out of his vehicle in his garage early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The man, who wasn’t identified, lives in Elderon, Wisconsin, according to WAOW-TV in nearby Wausau.

When confronted by an attacker who stabbed him in the face, the elderly man withdrew his gun and fired one round, the report said.

The shot killed the alleged attacker, identified as a 22-year-old man. WAOW reported the dead man’s name was being withheld until his family was notified.

Marathon County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the elderly man’s home at 2:37 on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

WAOW reported the homeowner called the sheriff’s office after the encounter in his garage.

He told deputies the attacker wrestled the gun away from him and fled the scene, according to the report.

The 22-year-old was later found dead in a car near the injured man’s residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening.

UPDATE: A 79-year-old man defended himself against an armed robbery, home invasion attempt and fired a shot killing a 22-year-old man, who is believed to have followed him home from a local establishment early Tuesday morning, according to police. https://t.co/onki8XwJ3I — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) January 3, 2023

Authorities believe the elderly man was stalked by his alleged attacker as he was returning home from a local establishment, according to WSAW-TV in Wausau.

It’s possible the 79-year-old man would be dead if he had not had a gun, proper training on how to use it, and the presence of mind to follow through in spite of what had to be a terrifying situation.

While one would always hope the police can always arrive on the scene just in time to stop anything tragic from happening, it’s unrealistic to think that is always going to be the case.

This is why it’s so important to protect the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms, as the Second Amendment empowers them to do.

Not only is this a personal benefit to the gun owner, but it also benefits those around that person.

In an active shooter situation, a law-abiding citizen with proper firearm training can help prevent a scary situation from escalating into multiple lost lives.

