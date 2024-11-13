Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 22.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 22. ( Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Elizabeth Warren Insults All Service Members with Attack on Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth

 By Samuel Short  November 13, 2024 at 8:13am
What would an election cycle be without Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren making a fool of herself?

After President-elect Donald Trump made headlines Tuesday for picking veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense, Warren felt compelled to let America know her opinion via the social media platform X that evening.

Warren — replying to a post from CNN — stated reductively, “A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense.”

Warren made it sound like Trump just gave a quick call to Fox and chose someone he liked regardless of merit.

According to the Associated Press, Hegseth served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan but does lack experience in a national security role.

USA Today reported, he received two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge.

Is Pete Hegseth a good pick for Secretary of Defense?

In the same article, USA Today also noted his work as an advocate for veterans, leading two veteran’s organizations: Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America.

One X user responded to Warren, chastising her while including a screenshot of Hegseth’s record. “Your disrespect of a war veteran is not unexpected but it is nonetheless shameful.”

Commentator and activist Robby Starbuck told Warren bluntly, “You do NOT respect our troops or you wouldn’t disrespect Pete by calling him just a Fox host.”

Is Warren really one to pontificate about qualifications?

Americans know her for one thing — claiming American Indian heritage for her family’s “high cheek bones.” That is a dubious qualification, at best, and an idiotically embarrassing one to most who hear it.

Hegseth has served our country while boasting degrees from Harvard and Princeton. He is not out of touch politically given his work with Fox.

Warren is taken aback by Trump’s pick given her condescending elitist view of Washington politics and her superficiality when gauging the quality of federal appointees.

This attitude encapsulates the Washington elite’s disdain for a second Trump term.

Warren can claim — as she does in her post — to respect service members, but her real views are exposed here. If she really did, she would find optimism in Hegseth as a choice.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation