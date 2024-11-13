Elizabeth Warren Insults All Service Members with Attack on Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth

What would an election cycle be without Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren making a fool of herself?

After President-elect Donald Trump made headlines Tuesday for picking veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense, Warren felt compelled to let America know her opinion via the social media platform X that evening.

Warren — replying to a post from CNN — stated reductively, “A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense.”

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

Warren made it sound like Trump just gave a quick call to Fox and chose someone he liked regardless of merit.

According to the Associated Press, Hegseth served in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan but does lack experience in a national security role.

USA Today reported, he received two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantrymen’s Badge.

In the same article, USA Today also noted his work as an advocate for veterans, leading two veteran’s organizations: Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America.

One X user responded to Warren, chastising her while including a screenshot of Hegseth’s record. “Your disrespect of a war veteran is not unexpected but it is nonetheless shameful.”

Your disrespect of a war veteran is not unexpected but it is nonetheless shameful. pic.twitter.com/Ku8u2LkSsQ — Micdrop26 (@micdrop0113) November 13, 2024

Commentator and activist Robby Starbuck told Warren bluntly, “You do NOT respect our troops or you wouldn’t disrespect Pete by calling him just a Fox host.”

Pete Hegseth is literally a combat veteran with 2 bronze stars who led a squadron in Baghdad. He’s worked on veterans issues ever since and he’s also a Princeton + Harvard graduate. You do NOT respect our troops or you wouldn’t disrespect Pete by calling him just a Fox host. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 13, 2024

Is Warren really one to pontificate about qualifications?

Americans know her for one thing — claiming American Indian heritage for her family’s “high cheek bones.” That is a dubious qualification, at best, and an idiotically embarrassing one to most who hear it.

Hegseth has served our country while boasting degrees from Harvard and Princeton. He is not out of touch politically given his work with Fox.

Warren is taken aback by Trump’s pick given her condescending elitist view of Washington politics and her superficiality when gauging the quality of federal appointees.

This attitude encapsulates the Washington elite’s disdain for a second Trump term.

Warren can claim — as she does in her post — to respect service members, but her real views are exposed here. If she really did, she would find optimism in Hegseth as a choice.

