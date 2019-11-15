SECTIONS
News
Print

Elizabeth Warren's Tax Plan Includes Rates of Over 100% for Some People

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to members of the SEA/SEIU Local 1984 union on Nov. 13, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire. Sarah Rice / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to members of the SEA/SEIU Local 1984 union on Nov. 13, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Sarah Rice / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 15, 2019 at 8:41am
Print

The staggering economic impact of a tax plan proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is now being exposed.

The Wall Street Journal did the math and found that the federal tax rates of some Americans could be over 100 percent under Warren’s plan.

That finding was part of a drumbeat of warnings about the effects of Warren’s proposals.

According to a report from The New York Times, a Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis revealed Warren’s plans could reduce economic growth 1.5 percent per year to 1.3 percent.

“The wealth tax shrinks the economy because saving is more expensive,” said Richard Prisinzano, Penn Wharton director of policy analysis. “The results also suggest that the negative effect of the tax increases as the tax rate increases.”

TRENDING: Trump Is Releasing Different Ukraine Call, and It Could Upend Impeachment Push Entirely

CNBC quoted one tax expert who said Warren’s proposals will push wealthy Americans to invest and live outside the United States.

Warren’s wealth tax is “going to induce a big capital flight out of this country,” said economist Edward Wolff. “Who is going to sit around and see their wealth earning nothing or even in negative territory?”

“These people are going to move their money to other countries,” he said.

Wolff’s comments came even before The Journal analyzed Warren’s proposed tax rates and offered a hypothetical example of what could happen as the multiple proposals increase taxes.

Do you think Warren's policies would kill economic growth?

“Potential tax rates over 100% could result from the combination of tax increases the Massachusetts senator proposes for the very top tier of investors. She wants to return the top income-tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, impose a new 14.8% tax for Social Security, add an annual tax of up to 6% on accumulated wealth and require rich investors to pay capital-gains taxes at the same rates as other income even if they don’t sell their assets,” The Journal reported.

“Consider a billionaire with a $1,000 investment who earns a 6% return, or $60, received as a capital gain, dividend or interest. If all of Ms. Warren’s taxes are implemented, he could owe 58.2% of that, or $35 in federal tax. Plus, his entire investment would incur a 6% wealth tax, i.e., at least $60. The result: taxes as high as $95 on income of $60 for a combined tax rate of 158%.”

“It’s just a continuing laundry list of proposals that just keep heaping on,” said Robert Gordon of Twenty-First Securities Corp.

But for progressives, these issues are in the realm of details.

“It is in campaign mode, and there are a lot of questions still to be resolved,” said Greg Leiserson, director of tax policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “They are resolvable.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Seeks To Cash In on Anti-Wealth Rhetoric by Selling 'Billionaire Tears' Mugs

Art Laffer, a former economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan, disagrees.

“We will go into the deepest decline ever if her full program were implemented,” Laffer said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

Laffer said Warren’s policies stir fears that the economy could replicate what happened in 1930s after massive increases in income taxes and estate taxes fueled the “biggest, deepest decline in U.S. history.”

“I am really very afraid that all of that will occur again as a consequence of [her] policies,” Laffer said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Elizabeth Warren's Tax Plan Includes Rates of Over 100% for Some People
Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez Tout $180 Billion 'Green New Deal for Public Housing'
Trump Campaign Official Says Impeachment Push Has Backfired: '100,000 More Volunteers'
Republican Congresswoman Stefanik Hits Back After MSNBC Anchor Calls Her a 'Trump Shill'
2020 Democrat Field Gets Yet Another Candidate: Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×