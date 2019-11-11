Even Anti-Trump Mark Cuban Can't Help But Pick Apart 'Misleading' Elizabeth Warren

Billionaire Mark Cuban took a day off from his favorite political target — President Donald Trump — in a weekend tweet-storm in which he called Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts “intellectually dishonest.”

Last week, Warren unveiled what she called a “calculator for billionaires” to show how much her tax on America’s richest citizens would cost them, according to CNBC. The tax is needed to support Warren’s massively expensive proposals, such as her $52 trillion “Medicare for All” proposal.

As Warren’s ideas percolated, Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” targeted Warren’s plan in a series of tweets.

“There is no more imp issue in this election than the right to healthcare. So why would you accept a plan that doesn’t work and could never pass and could lead to worse outcomes than we have now ? She is being intellectually dishonest. Every candidate needs to face facts. No one will get an exact plan. But it has to be grounded in reality. It’s not like working With Congress is an easy task,” Cuban tweeted Sunday.

Cuban accused Warren of trying to draw attention away from her own wealth.

“The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else,” he wrote.

Cuban then mused about the extent of Warren’s vast wealth.

“According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%),” he tweeted.

“Forbes says her networth is north of $12m . That’s being rich. Filthy rich. I’m sure it’s richer than she ever imagined she would be. Good for her. She earned it. It puts her millions above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth in our country.”

Cuban said he did not doubt her intentions as much as the fact that what she proposed has no chance of becoming reality.

“But she has several fundamental issues in her plans. First she needs quite a few things to pass Congress in order for any of it to work. Is it realistic to think any of it will pass let alone all of it ?” he tweeted, referencing the divisive debate of passing Obamacare. and adding, “And this is a far more contentious political environment than back then.”

“Let’s be real. @ewarren probably is the smartest of all the candidates. Intellectually she knows she misleading the public . That the chances of getting all the necessary line items she needs for M4All approved within 4 years are nearly impossible,” he tweeted.

Cuban also managed to get in a jab at Trump.

“I’m fine with paying more taxes. I’ve said it for years on http://blogmaverick.com But the Senator is like every other candidate. She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality. Haven’t we had enough of that from @realDonaldTrump?”

