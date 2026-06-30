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Ford pickup trucks are displayed on the sales lot at Serramonte Ford on Jan. 6, 2026, in Colma, California.
Ford pickup trucks are displayed on the sales lot at Serramonte Ford on Jan. 6, 2026, in Colma, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Ford Issues Massive Recall for 741,000 Vehicles Over Safety Risk

 By Jack Davis  June 30, 2026 at 12:18pm
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Ford is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles due to a transmission issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a report that the recall includes some Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Lincoln Navigator, and Ford Expedition vehicles with model years between 2018 and 2021, according to ABC News.

The report said vehicles being recalled could “experience temporary engagement of their transmission parking pawl while the vehicle is in motion when certain shifts are commanded by the transmission, potentially damaging park system components.”

Damaging the transmission park system means that when an owner puts the vehicle in park and does not set the parking brake, the vehicles could move.

That complication could lead to crashes and injuries, the report said.

The NHTSA said that Ford is aware of 24 claims of property damage and nine alleged injuries. Two of those injuries were reported as emotional injuries.

Vehicle owners will be notified by mail. Dealers will upgrade the vehicle’s Powertrain Control Module and inspect for parking system damage. Anything that is damaged will be replaced at no charge.

Vehicle owners can call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Ford has a website where owners can check for information on recalls.

In January, Ford recalled about 119,000 vehicles to fix a problem with engine block heaters.

Related:
Major Car Maker Issues Recall Over Engine Issue That Could Make Vehicle Stall

The recall involves some 2016-2018 Focus, 2019 Explorer, and 2024 Explorer vehicles, as well as certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape, and 2015-2016 MKC vehicles equipped with two-liter engines, according to CBS News.

Owners of those vehicles received recall notices in April.

Last year, Ford issued a recall for more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks.

The 103,000 vehicles subject to recall had axle hub bolts that could break, according to Reuters.

That means the F-150 could roll away when the parking brake has not been set. Power could also be lost because the bolt could result in damage to the axle hub splines, which transfer power to the wheels.

“Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said in its recall notice, according to CBS News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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