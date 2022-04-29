Elon Musk Calls Out 'Hate' on the 'Far Left,' Says Democratic Party Has Been 'Hijacked'

This week, Elon Musk and the rest of America have seen just how quickly the far left can put you in their rhetorical crosshairs if you touch one of their sacred cows.

In this case, it was control over social media, i.e. the news narrative.

Musk sees it all as proof the Democratic Party has been “hijacked” by the far left.

On Monday, the world’s richest man and Twitter announced a deal had been reached for him to buy the social media platform.

That day Musk tweeted, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Leftwing actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who has one million followers, tweeted, announcing she was leaving: “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

Activist Shaun King, who also has a million followers, first indicated he was going, too, but then came back and attacked Musk for being a native of South Africa and a “white nationalist.”

“At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power,” King wrote.

“The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech.”

Leftist author and activist Amy Siskind tweeted, “People need to understand that this is no longer a public company. Every post you make here is free content to enrich one man, Elon Musk. He is completely in control and answers to no one. I don’t view him as a mentally stable person.”

New York Times reporter Talmon Joseph Smith tweeted, “It’s ‘absolutely insane’ @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now: ‘I feel like im going to throw up..I rly don’t wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk.’

Its “absolutely insane” @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now:

Bloomberg reported that Twitter locked down the ability to change the platform before the sale was announced out of fear employees would go “rogue.”

“The move underscores Twitter’s bumpy road ahead as it transitions from a publicly held company to a private one owned by the controversial billionaire,” the news outlet said.

“Many of the company’s employees have been agitated about the idea of Musk taking charge and what changes may come.”

Maybe that’s because 99 percent of political donations from company employees have gone to Democrats during the current midterm election cycle, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, just 10 donations totalling $505 have gone to Republican candidates as of the end of March.

In response to the whole firestorm, Musk tweeted, “The far left hates everyone, themselves included!”

“But I’m no fan of the far right either,” he added. “Let’s have less hate and more love.”

In another tweet, the billionaire businessman noted, “I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”

Musk illustrated how he feels the party has left him in a simple diagram Thursday.

Author John Pavlovitz replied to Musk, accusing him of “both-siding” and therefore not being intellectually honest.

Pavlovitz posted an image from the Capitol incursion as proof of the difference between the far left and the far right.

Of course, he conveniently did not include one of the riots of 2020, including one outside the White House that prompted the Secret Service to rush then-President Donald Trump to an underground bunker.

As a reminder, here was the scene outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in May 2020, which resulted in over 60 Secret Service personnel being injured and nearly a dozen being sent to a hospital for treatment.

Actress Angela Belcamino doubted Musk’s plan to make Twitter a fairer platform, apparently accusing him of being pro-former President Donald Trump.

Musk is correct: The Democratic Party has been hijacked, and the far left is clearly intolerant of the First Amendment right to free speech.

Thankfully, his takeover of Twitter is making the left’s anti-American stance abundantly clear to the public at large.

