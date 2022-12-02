Elon Musk 'Confident' That Brain Implants Are 'Ready for Humans' - Is This a Good Idea?

It’s been said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Elon Musk would be wise to take those words to heart as he continues to meddle with the dangers of artificial intelligence and transhumanism.

Transhumanists believe that mankind’s merging with technology is the next and final step in human evolution.

Just as Satan did, transhumanists reject God, but desire His eternal life and divine intelligence, so they will not hesitate to fund Frankenstein-like research they believe will help them defeat death and postpone the judgment to come.

With Musk’s co-founding of Neuralink and the company’s recent breakthroughs regarding brain implant technology, you can be sure that this neo-Darwinian movement will not hesitate to move forward with human experimentation.

According to Blaze Media, Neuralink will likely be ready for just that in roughly six months.

We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

“A Neuralink brain implant requires that a patient have a portion of the skull removed and wires threaded into the brain tissue. The likely candidates for implantation are those with severe spinal cord injuries,” Blaze Media reported.

Neuralink has done years of tests on primates and two years ago, received an FDA Breakthrough Device designation, according to the report.

Musk claimed that the implants were developed for the noble purpose of restoring body functions to those afflicted by disabilities like blindness and severe spinal injuries.

“We are confident that there are no physical limitations to enabling full-body functionality … to someone who has a severed spinal cord,” Musk said, according to Blaze Media.

With Musk’s desire to play a benevolent god, however, he seems to have overlooked the fallen nature of man and how we have always used technology for nefarious purposes.

According to a 2018 New York Post article, scientists at the Oxford University Functional Neurosurgery Group studied vulnerabilities in brain implants used to treat patients with Parkinson’s and severe depression.

The scientists reported — with help from cybersecurity software company Kaspersky — that the patients were at risk of having their implants hacked and their minds held hostage by cyber criminals.

“[I]f the wireless connection is not secure, cyber attackers could access a patient’s personal data, tamper with their device or even seize control of it entirely for the purposes of extortion,” the report warned.

“For example, you could manipulate the impulse settings of a neurostimulator implant inside a patient with Parkinson’s disease, effectively paralyzing them for a while,” the researchers reported.

These same researchers warned of the increasing dangers of this kind of technology, which they predicted would quickly become more sophisticated.

“Within five years, scientists expect to be able to electronically record the brain signals that build memories and then enhance or even rewrite them before putting them back into the brain,” the report said.

Nearly five years later, the technology has indeed advanced, as Musk and Neuralink have lauded the coming trials on human volunteers come 2023.

Musk briefly discussed with popular podcaster Joe Rogan how technology like this will inevitably lead to what he called “AI symbiosis,” with humans becoming more and more computer-like, to the point where we wouldn’t even need the ability to speak.

Elon Musk on “full AI symbiosis”… “If you can’t beat ’em join ’em” Are we meant to remain human? Or are we meant to transcend it and become gods? Will this lead to hell on earth? Or the kingdom of heaven? Your worldview will determine your answer. pic.twitter.com/Lh9V5TBWRr — The Pezant Journalist ⏳👁 (@PezntJournalist) April 6, 2022

While Musk has voiced on many occasions how dangerous human integration with artificial intelligence can be, he seems to firmly believe that the only way forward as a species is to embrace it.

According to Live Science, Musk once said, “If AI has a goal and humanity just happens to be in the way, it will destroy humanity as a matter of course without even thinking about it … It’s just like, if we’re building a road, and an anthill happens to be in the way. We don’t hate ants, we’re just building a road. So, goodbye, anthill.”

Worth reading Life 3.0 by @Tegmark. AI will be the best or worst thing ever for humanity, so let’s get it right.https://t.co/lT0uMH3ujZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2017

Many in the Christian community also believe that this kind of technology will lay the groundwork for the mark of the beast described in the book of Revelation — an object that will be used to control both rich and poor alike.

Revelation 13:17 says, “so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.”

Revelation also warns that anyone who takes the mark on their right hand or their forehead will be thrown into the lake of fire.

Regardless of whether you believe Musk’s intentions to be noble or not, be wary of how powerful technology like this will be used by those who have already tried to control you with vaccine passports and government lockdowns.

