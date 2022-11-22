Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Posts Historic News About Twitter - Boycotting Libs and Media Will Be Melting Down

 By Warner Todd Huston  November 22, 2022 at 12:16pm
Despite the woke, anti-free speech left’s hope that Twitter will die, Elon Musk just announced that the social media platform has added 1.6 million daily active users.

Musk noted on Monday that that was “another all-time high.”

The announcement came only weeks after Musk took control of the social media giant and fired more than half its employees and days after former President Donald Trump’s account was reinstated.

So, despite the left’s dream that Twitter is going to die merely because they want it to, it looks like the platform is alive and well.

The news also comes on the tail of leftist “journalists” fleeing Twitter to move to the new social media platform Mastodon, only to destroy it with their waves of negativity.

“Mastodon, a social media alternative to Twitter, has reportedly become the source of woke infighting and journalistic ‘gatekeeping,’ much to the amusement of media critics and Twitter CEO Elon Musk himself,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

All this spurred Musk to joke, “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms — please, I’m begging u.”

But the left continues its groundless attacks. Last week, CBS even halted its use of the platform because of the “uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution.”

Less than two days later, CBS came crawling back to the site to brutal mockery.

Journalists are far from the only dyed-in-the-wool leftists who have made a big show of quitting Twitter.

A long list of celebrities also lined up to virtue-signal by announcing their departure from the platform. Ken Olin, Téa Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Alex Winter all left Twitter. They were soon joined by Gigi Hadid, Mick Foley, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton and more.

Then there were the woke corporations that put a halt to their advertising on Twitter to virtue-signal to the left that they are down with the struggle to end free speech in America. Those cowardly companies include General Mills, Mondelez International (maker of Oreo cookies), Pfizer and Audi.

Despite the onslaught of the “judgy” left, Twitter seems to be growing even stronger. Regardless of how you feel about Musk, he just might be breaking the back of the woke left and proving that they really don’t have the power to make or break businesses as many have assumed.

The fact is, Elon Musk is no conservative. But he seems to be undermining the left in a way that conservatives have failed to achieve. And for that, we can only cheer him on.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
