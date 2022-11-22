Elon Musk Posts Historic News About Twitter - Boycotting Libs and Media Will Be Melting Down

Despite the woke, anti-free speech left’s hope that Twitter will die, Elon Musk just announced that the social media platform has added 1.6 million daily active users.

Musk noted on Monday that that was “another all-time high.”

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

The announcement came only weeks after Musk took control of the social media giant and fired more than half its employees and days after former President Donald Trump’s account was reinstated.

So, despite the left’s dream that Twitter is going to die merely because they want it to, it looks like the platform is alive and well.

Twitter is ALIVE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

The news also comes on the tail of leftist “journalists” fleeing Twitter to move to the new social media platform Mastodon, only to destroy it with their waves of negativity.

“Mastodon, a social media alternative to Twitter, has reportedly become the source of woke infighting and journalistic ‘gatekeeping,’ much to the amusement of media critics and Twitter CEO Elon Musk himself,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Mastodon is hell. And it’s a hell in which every moderator can read your DMs and if they deem you to be talking behind their backs you will get banned. It’s the inverse of Twitter, where people can publicly make fun of @elonmusk and not get banned for it. pic.twitter.com/vZFj6nRVVP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2022

All this spurred Musk to joke, “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms — please, I’m begging u.”

Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

But the left continues its groundless attacks. Last week, CBS even halted its use of the platform because of the “uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution.”

Less than two days later, CBS came crawling back to the site to brutal mockery.

Our love will never die pic.twitter.com/y5SldfAAt0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Journalists are far from the only dyed-in-the-wool leftists who have made a big show of quitting Twitter.

A long list of celebrities also lined up to virtue-signal by announcing their departure from the platform. Ken Olin, Téa Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Alex Winter all left Twitter. They were soon joined by Gigi Hadid, Mick Foley, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton and more.

Then there were the woke corporations that put a halt to their advertising on Twitter to virtue-signal to the left that they are down with the struggle to end free speech in America. Those cowardly companies include General Mills, Mondelez International (maker of Oreo cookies), Pfizer and Audi.

Despite the onslaught of the “judgy” left, Twitter seems to be growing even stronger. Regardless of how you feel about Musk, he just might be breaking the back of the woke left and proving that they really don’t have the power to make or break businesses as many have assumed.

The fact is, Elon Musk is no conservative. But he seems to be undermining the left in a way that conservatives have failed to achieve. And for that, we can only cheer him on.

