Hollywood Model Joins List of Celebs Musk Has Scared Off Twitter: 'Cesspool of Hate'

Leftists cannot compete with conservatives (or even moderates) if the discourse is happening on equal footing, with both parties given the same opportunity to present their facts. They are cowards in the truest sense of the word.

If that assessment seems harsh, it probably is. But it’s difficult to draw a different conclusion when you see some of these C-list celebrities picking up their balls and going home.

The latest submission for Mystery Coward Theater 3000 is from Jelena Noura “Gigi” Hadid, the 27-year-old supermodel who rose to prominence in the mid-2010s.

Hadid announced her stunning and brave decision to leave Twitter via Instagram Stories.

“I deactivated my Twitter account today,” she wrote. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of.”

#Update | Gigi Hadid decided to permanently delete her Twitter account. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry.

Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter” pic.twitter.com/HK30R52gzL — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidInfos) November 5, 2022

Hadid was referencing Elon Musk purchasing Twitter and immediately cleaning house — her announcement came in response to a tweet saying the company’s Human Rights team had been dismissed. That complaint has been a common refrain among those fleeing the social media platform.

But more so than… Wait. Did Hadid really complain about “hate and bigotry”? Like intentionally slanting your eyes to mock Asian people (and anyone who would consider themselves a Buddhist)?

this is y’all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she’s cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

Hadid went on to apologize to her fans, but she also made some curious assertions about safety on Twitter and its purpose.

“Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” she said.

First of all, words can’t harm you. Second of all, where in the world is it in Twitter’s Terms of Service that it promised to be a social agent for good? It’s a social media platform, not Congress.

Hadid’s departure follows in the footsteps of some other celebrities who have ditched Twitter due to nothing changing except who’s on the hook for its expenses.

Musicians Sara Bareilles and Toni Braxton, pro wrestler Mick Foley, comic book artist Erik Larsen, actress Téa Leoni and Hollywood star Shonda Rhimes are just some of the names who’ve ditched the Blue Bird post-Elon Musk.

Of course, overinflated self-righteousness loves company, so it’s of little surprise that big corporations were also ditching Twitter.

General Mills and Pfizer (nothing of worth was lost with that Twitter departure) are just two of the more prominent business entities that reportedly have stopped advertising on the platform.

The list of companies and celebrities ditching Twitter will likely only grow in the coming months as those on the left realize they can’t argue with conservatives on merit.

