Elon Musk Threatens 'Legal Action' Against Teenager for Tracking His Flights After Scary Stalking Incident

Elon Musk has largely been playing defense since purchasing Twitter.

From Elton John to Adam Schiff to the city of San Francisco itself, Musk has had to endure an onslaught of disdain that he has pushed back against.

Well, lately, Musk seems to have decided that the best defense is a good offense.

Not only has Musk been proactively releasing the “Twitter Files,” exposing government overreach in relation to free speech issues, he is now taking direct action against a teenager who had been publicly exposing him and his family’s whereabouts for some time now.

This story begins back in November, when Musk actually committed to keeping the Twitter account @ElonJet online, despite exposing potentially sensitive information.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

That “direct personal safety risk” took a sharp turn on Wednesday, Musk revealed a scary incident involving his son X Æ A-Xii, or as Musk calls him for short, “X.”

It was during that revelation that he also mentioned taking “legal action” against those responsible:

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Below that tweet, Musk included a video of the alleged stalker.

“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” Musk tweeted. “Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”

The Sweeney in question refers to University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who operated the @ElonJet Twitter account. As the New York Post noted, Sweeney labeled Musk a “fraud” based on the eccentric billionaire’s previous tweet about his “commitment to free speech.”

Again, the Twitter boss’ threat of legal action is a stark departure from the previously defensive Musk.

Perhaps, this is a new leaf for Musk. After being subjected to all those aforementioned verbal assaults, he is apparently fed up enough where @ElonJet isn’t the only target of his ire.

Virtually unprompted, Musk recently tweeted out that his pronouns are now “Prosecute/Fauci”:

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

That tweet went certifiably viral, amassing over a million likes as of this writing.

