Elon Musk is seen at the 2020 Axel Springer Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Britta Pedersen - Pool / Getty Images)

Elon Musk's 'Pride Month' Prediction Came True in a Matter of Hours

 By Andrew Jose  June 1, 2022 at 5:56pm
For many in the U.S. and around the world, the first of June is just an ordinary day.

But for some corporations, activists and Hollywood actors, the day marks the start of another monthlong bonanza of pro-LGBT virtue-signaling — something Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk correctly predicted when he shared a meme mocking the phenomenon in a Tuesday tweet.

The tweet had over 1 million likes and 130,000 retweets as of Wednesday evening.

Within hours of Musk’s post, corporations, sports teams and government agencies embarked on a massive pro-LGBT public relations crusade.

Pfizer, YouTube, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Verizon, the U.S. Marine Corps and Disney were some of the notable organizations that hopped on the “pride” bandwagon in 2022.

Pfizer promoted an LGBT publication written by company executives and workers. The pharmaceutical giant also added a rainbow frame to its logo on Twitter.

“Here’s to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community & creators this June!” YouTube tweeted.

“This Pride Month and beyond, The Walt Disney Company stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies by proudly supporting storytelling that is inclusive, diverse, and authentic,” Disney+ chimed in.

“Today and every day, we are committed to reimagining tomorrow by amplifying LGBTQIA+ stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment,” the streaming platform said, confirming fears that Disney is trying to bombard children with pro-LGBT content.

Verizon tweeted, “The only way forward is love.”

“Celebrating love. Happy #PRIDE Month!” the Dodgers tweeted, sharing a rainbow team logo.

The phenomenon was not limited to private entities. Government agencies took it upon themselves to lecture citizens and foreigners as well.

The U.S. Embassy in the Vatican City desecrated the place by raising the LGBT flag on its grounds, tweeting, “The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights.”

The move drew condemnation from Twitter users.

Lavern Spicer, a Florida candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote, “Try that in Saudi Arabia and see how far that gets you. No respect at all! Joe Biden’s America!”

“This is wrong and an affront to your hosts,” another user wrote. “You represent a country, not a specific political-religious ideology, and CERTAINLY not one that is at cross-purposes with the nation to which you are credentialed.”

