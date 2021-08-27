Taliban Say They've Seized Control of Parts of Kabul Airport, Claim Victory

Taliban forces now have parts of Kabul’s airport in their grasp, according to new reports.

Bilal Karimi, who has functioned as a spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted that the U.S. controls only a fraction of the airport now.

“Today, three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate. Now, a very small part remains with the Americans,” a translation of his message said, according to The Times of India.

“Hoping for the complete liberation of the dear country soon.”

“Hoping for the complete liberation of the dear country soon.” — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 27, 2021

Other reports on Twitter indicated Taliban forces were already in control of key pieces of the airport.

“Taliban official just tweeted, ‘Victorious Taliban fighters entered inside the airport victoriously,'” one report announced.

Others showed what were said to be images of Taliban fighters at the airport.

JUST IN – Taliban official just tweeted, “Victorious Taliban fighters entered inside the airport victoriously.” — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 27, 2021

Badri 313 forces, Taliban special unit, entered Kabul airport. This development is interpreted as a sign that US troops will withdraw very soon. pic.twitter.com/kHMfrBoJJo — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) August 27, 2021

Update: #Taliban sources say“three key portions” in the military part of the Kabul airport” have been fully evacuated by the Americans and Taliban have taken control of them. “A very small part now remains with the Americans.” https://t.co/1W4lL8JYHY — Ayaz Gul (@AyazGul64) August 27, 2021

Although President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would not leave until Aug. 31, which is Tuesday, Reuters, citing what it said were senior Taliban figures, reported full control of the only way out of Afghanistan — Hamid Karzai International Airport — could be handed over to the Taliban over the weekend.

One commander said the Taliban ruled most of the airport, which is divided into civilian and military portions, “just not a small part where the Americans still are.”

“It’s just a matter of some more time,” a second Taliban official said.

“As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over. This can be done as early as this weekend.”

Taliban Forces have entered #Kabul International Airport ..Deeply disturbing to see the #US being chased out of #Afghanistan in US-made Humvees pic.twitter.com/UFApKsuB0Z — Brody McDonald (@brodycmcdonald) August 27, 2021

Despite reports of Taliban fighters taking charge, the Pentagon said it will still conduct evacuations while also acknowledging that the danger of another terrorist attack is high, Reuters reported.

Has Joe Biden failed as commander in chief? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there are still “specific, credible” threats against the airport.

“We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby said. “We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”

The terrorist attack on Thursday at the airport killed 13 U.S. service members and left at least 170 people dead and at least 155 people injured, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing a source it did not name.

The Taliban sought to pin some of the blame for the suicide bombings on the U.S.

“The area where Thursday’s bombings took place was under the security of the Americans. So it was their responsibility,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Post.

“We are investigating the Kabul bombings. We have established peace across the country where we have total control.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.