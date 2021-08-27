Path 27
Taliban fighters in a vehicle patrol a street in Kabul on Friday as last-ditch evacuation flights take off from Kabul airport. (Aamir Qureshi - AFP / Getty Images)
Taliban fighters in a vehicle patrol a street in Kabul on Friday as last-ditch evacuation flights take off from Kabul airport. (Aamir Qureshi - AFP / Getty Images)

Taliban Say They've Seized Control of Parts of Kabul Airport, Claim Victory

 By Jack Davis  August 27, 2021 at 3:30pm
Taliban forces now have parts of Kabul’s airport in their grasp, according to new reports.

Bilal Karimi, who has functioned as a spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted that the U.S. controls only a fraction of the airport now.

“Today, three important locations in the military part of Kabul airport were evacuated by the Americans and are under the control of the Islamic Emirate. Now, a very small part remains with the Americans,” a translation of his message said, according to The Times of India.

“Hoping for the complete liberation of the dear country soon.”

Other reports on Twitter indicated Taliban forces were already in control of key pieces of the airport.

“Taliban official just tweeted, ‘Victorious Taliban fighters entered inside the airport victoriously,'” one report announced.

Others showed what were said to be images of Taliban fighters at the airport.

House GOP Leader Urges Pelosi to Bring Lawmakers Back to DC: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Although President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would not leave until Aug. 31, which is Tuesday, Reuters, citing what it said were senior Taliban figures, reported full control of the only way out of Afghanistan — Hamid Karzai International Airport — could be handed over to the Taliban over the weekend.

One commander said the Taliban ruled most of the airport, which is divided into civilian and military portions, “just not a small part where the Americans still are.”

“It’s just a matter of some more time,” a second Taliban official said.

“As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over. This can be done as early as this weekend.”

Despite reports of Taliban fighters taking charge, the Pentagon said it will still conduct evacuations while also acknowledging that the danger of another terrorist attack is high, Reuters reported.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there are still “specific, credible” threats against the airport.

“We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby said. “We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”

The terrorist attack on Thursday at the airport killed 13 U.S. service members and left at least 170 people dead and at least 155 people injured, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing a source it did not name.

The Taliban sought to pin some of the blame for the suicide bombings on the U.S.

“The area where Thursday’s bombings took place was under the security of the Americans. So it was their responsibility,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Post.

“We are investigating the Kabul bombings. We have established peace across the country where we have total control.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
