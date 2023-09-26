The day many of us were eagerly awaiting has finally arrived, as Megan Rapinoe bid the United States Women’s National Team “Adieu” with her final international fixture.

To be fair, from a sports perspective, Rapinoe is a pretty decent player. After all, she captained the USWNT to victory at the World Cup in 2019.

Unfortunately, she will not be mainly remembered for her sporting achievements but for using her position as a celebrity to regurgitate leftist talking points at every possible opportunity.

If this was not bad enough, Rapinoe is infamous for her abrasive personality, which has won her few fans among the American public and has even alienated many of her teammates.

To that end, then, many people were not too sad to see her and the USWNT get humiliatingly dumped out of the World Cup this year.

But now, finally, Megan Rapinoe’s career is coming to an end, as on Sunday, she played her final game for the USWNT, a friendly against South Africa in Chicago. And sure enough, she went out how only Megan Rapinoe can — in the most arrogant, self-centered, and anti-American way possible.

She tried to look cool by entering Chicago’s Soldier Field before the match, playing her own entrance “music” on a portable speaker, much to the amusement of many.

Many mocked her, saying that she was trying to look cool with the entrance music, but only ended up looking silly, since people who really are cool do not have to keep reminding others that they are cool.

Another Twitter user simply had two words to describe the player, "Arrogance personified."

Rapinoe’s antics did not end there. According to the New York Post, she stood silently during the National Anthem and refused to sing it, thereby continuing her anti-American protest.

I guess there really is no other fitting way for Rapinoe to end her international career. She has always had the attitude that she is the best thing to ever happen to women’s soccer in the United States.

While her abilities as an athlete are commendable, she chose to make a name for herself by being an outlet for the woke agenda, thereby damaging the image of the USWNT in the eyes of the American people.

This final performance was just one last reminder of just how unbearable she is.

It probably just reminded people how much they will not miss her when the USWNT plays again.

