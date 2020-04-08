SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Emotional Reunion Between Husband and Wife of 63 Years After His Release from Nursing Home Lockdown

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 8, 2020 at 11:22am
Print

One of the single most terrifying things about COVID-19 is the isolation patients experience if they’ve contracted it and are being treated in a hospital.

The social distancing and isolation are frustrating enough in their own rights, especially for healthy extroverts, but when you are no longer allowed to be with your loved ones, that separation takes a new and more distressing turn.

Beverley and Jerry Lindell have been married for 63 years, according to KARE. The couple from Litchfield, Minnesota, has been together longer than some people have been alive — but thanks to COVID-19, they just experienced one of the longest times apart they’ve ever had in their entire relationship.

After a hospital stay, Jerry stayed at a rehabilitation center called Meeker Manor to recover. Beverley, the faithful and loving wife that she is, visited him every day.

But then COVID-19 measures were put in place and no visitors were allowed at the nursing home.

TRENDING: Chuck Norris Warns of Rebellion, Martial Law if America's COVID Strategy Doesn't Change

Some days, Beverley missed her husband so much she would break down in tears.

Trying to make the best of things, the couple’s daughter Loriee Barnes decided to arrange a little surprise for her mother’s birthday. She brought her mom cupcakes, but as her mom was thanking her, who should waltz in through the front door with a bouquet of flowers but Jerry.

Barnes filmed the whole thing, and the adorable video has gone viral.

“I got to bring my dad home to my mom, it was pretty cool,” Barnes said.

“We have had a rough year, but I brought my dad home from the nursing home for my moms birthday present,” she posted on Facebook on March 26. “Life is so awesome!”

At first, Beverley was under the impression that she still couldn’t hug Jerry — but they soon sorted that out.

“I just thought we weren’t supposed to hug,” she explained to KARE. “But I couldn’t wait to grab him, so we hugged each other, and I cried and cried and cried.”

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Jerry added.

RELATED: Utility Worker Stops to Sing to Resident of Assisted Living Center When He Sees Her Outside

Meeker Manor shared the video as well on the same day he was released.

“Check out this wonderful success story below!” the rehabilitation center shared on Facebook. “Jerry was able to go home today after receiving short term rehab and surprise his wife on her birthday! Way to go Team Meeker on all your hard work and dedication!”

Plenty of people outside the family’s immediate circle have found the reunion sweet and have commented to say that the show of true love was just what they needed.

“It’s hard to find words for it because it is so very special, and now more than ever,” Meeker Manor Administrator Andrea Ross said.

And of course, the couple is ecstatic to be united once more and back at home together where they belong.

“I wouldn’t let him go,” Beverley told KARE. “He’s mine to keep.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Emotional Reunion Between Husband and Wife of 63 Years After His Release from Nursing Home Lockdown
Andrea Bocelli Will Give Solo Performance at Cathedral of Milan To Be Streamed Live on Easter
Peyton Manning and Wife Ashley Donate 500 Meals to Front-Line Workers To Say Thank You
Utility Worker Stops to Sing to Resident of Assisted Living Center When He Sees Her Outside
Each Day Mom Gets Home from Shift Working as Nurse, Family Surprises Her at Door
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×