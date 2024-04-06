'End Times' Chatter Explodes as Strange Events Converge
Earthquakes, solar eclipses and lightning — what do they have in common?
Well, to some people, the end of the world as we know it.
As the expected solar eclipse on April 8 approaches, people on social media have begun to run rampant with bizarre theories and claims surrounding what it means alongside other occurrences.
Incidents such as the earthquake in New York or lightning striking the Statue of Liberty have begun to collide into one storm of bizarre claims with no basis whatsoever.
OMINOUS SIGNS
FOR AMERICA
Just as lightning struck nearby, the Statue of Liberty in New York swayed from an earthquake two days ago.
April 8 will be the longest total solar eclipse.
Some scientists predict that it may cause more earthquakes,
because the Sun is at its maximum… pic.twitter.com/zZigvj2TPu
— nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) April 6, 2024
🚨🇺🇸 Fox News
“We’ve got the ‘Eclipse Earthquake’ coming up on Monday”
Did he say the quiet part out loud again…..? pic.twitter.com/Jrm0Lgooza
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 6, 2024
After the Total Solar Eclipse
THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME
It is a Timeline Jump!
Assume the position as the VICTOR and not the VICTIM!
— BIG EMPRESS ENERGY™️ (@bigempressnergy) April 6, 2024
Religious claims are beginning to be thrown in as well. As Fox News noted, for Christians, eclipses represent the “end times” that will occur before Jesus Christ returns to the Earth as laid out in Revelations.
“The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.” Acts 2:20 reads.
But that isn’t happening yet.
The reality of the situation, of course, is that nothing conspiratorial is happening on Monday.
Instead, it’s just an amazing natural occurrence that occurs every few decades in a given location.
The world will not end because the moon blocks out the sun for a couple of minutes.
God is far greater than bowing before natural phenomena to determine when the end times are.
There will always be false markings for the end of the world for those who look whether it’s the Mayan calendar ending in 2012 or other eclipses from the past.
While perhaps it may be fun to joke about how it’s the end of the world and there will be no day after April 8 — it ends as a joke.
“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God,” Isaiah 41:10 reads.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.