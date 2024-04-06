'End Times' Chatter Explodes as Strange Events Converge

Earthquakes, solar eclipses and lightning — what do they have in common?

Well, to some people, the end of the world as we know it.

As the expected solar eclipse on April 8 approaches, people on social media have begun to run rampant with bizarre theories and claims surrounding what it means alongside other occurrences.

Incidents such as the earthquake in New York or lightning striking the Statue of Liberty have begun to collide into one storm of bizarre claims with no basis whatsoever.

OMINOUS SIGNS

FOR AMERICA

Just as lightning struck nearby, the Statue of Liberty in New York swayed from an earthquake two days ago.

April 8 will be the longest total solar eclipse.

Some scientists predict that it may cause more earthquakes,

because the Sun is at its maximum… pic.twitter.com/zZigvj2TPu — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) April 6, 2024

🚨🇺🇸 Fox News “We’ve got the ‘Eclipse Earthquake’ coming up on Monday” Did he say the quiet part out loud again…..? pic.twitter.com/Jrm0Lgooza — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 6, 2024

After the Total Solar Eclipse

THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME It is a Timeline Jump! Assume the position as the VICTOR and not the VICTIM! — BIG EMPRESS ENERGY™️ (@bigempressnergy) April 6, 2024

Will you be watching the solar eclipse? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Religious claims are beginning to be thrown in as well. As Fox News noted, for Christians, eclipses represent the “end times” that will occur before Jesus Christ returns to the Earth as laid out in Revelations.

“The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.” Acts 2:20 reads.

But that isn’t happening yet.

The reality of the situation, of course, is that nothing conspiratorial is happening on Monday.

Instead, it’s just an amazing natural occurrence that occurs every few decades in a given location.

The world will not end because the moon blocks out the sun for a couple of minutes.

God is far greater than bowing before natural phenomena to determine when the end times are.

There will always be false markings for the end of the world for those who look whether it’s the Mayan calendar ending in 2012 or other eclipses from the past.

While perhaps it may be fun to joke about how it’s the end of the world and there will be no day after April 8 — it ends as a joke.

“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God,” Isaiah 41:10 reads.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.