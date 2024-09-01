Share
News

Enough Is Enough: Researchers Introduce Yet Another New Sexuality

 By Bryan Chai  September 1, 2024 at 4:00pm
Share

While The Western Journal will stick with “LGBT” (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) as the acronym of preference when describing the gay community, the otherwise accepted acronym is quite a bit longer.

The currently used acronym consists of “LGBTQIA+,” which adds “queer,” “intersex,” and “asexual” to the original four.

The plus-symbol is meant to be a catch-all for any other rare sexual preferences, but some have opted to add a letter for each preference anyways.

Here’s one such longer acronym, courtesy of Loyola University Maryland’s contribution to the discourse: “LGBTQQIP2SA: any combination of letters attempting to represent all the identities in the queer community, this near-exhaustive one (but not exhaustive) represents lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, pansexual, two-spirited, and asexual.”

And that acronym may just get a tad longer, thanks to researchers from Seattle University, according to the New York Post.

Trending:
Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Portraying a Demonic Witch and How It Meshed with Her Faith

In a study published in “Archives of Sexual Behavior” in April, researchers posited that there may be a new form of sexuality: symbiosexuality.

“A recent review of cultural and academic discourse presented evidence that some people experience attraction to two (or more) people in a preexisting relationship,” the study noted.

In other words, a “symbiosexual” is infatuated with preexisting couples.

The paper argued that the topic of symbiosexuality was “understudied.”

Do you know the full acronym for the LGBT community?

While this sort of sounds like the recent phenomena of “throuples” (a three-person, “committed” relationship), the study was quick to note that the “polyamorous community” generally did not accept or recognize symbiosexuals.

And that may be because symbiosexuals “are not oriented toward individuals.”

“What if a person’s primary attractions are not oriented toward individuals?” the study posited.

The study ultimately “found strong evidence of symbiosexual attraction” in its case studies, which means it may only be a matter of time before another letter is added to the LGBT acronym.

Symbiosexuality, while perhaps not the exact term used, has already seeped into Hollywood.

Related:
US Navy Page Hit with Major Backlash After Senseless 'Pride Month' Post - 'This Is Terrifying'

Sexually-charged 2024 sports/romance movie “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, was effectively a movie about symbiosexuality under the guise of a tennis movie.

More so, this “symbiosexuality” comes at a time where the world is a bit raw about LGBT issues following the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The already polarizing event became a cultural battleground for transgenderism in sports due to the complicated case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has a rare medical condition that gives her the physical attributes of a man, minus the genitalia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Enough Is Enough: Researchers Introduce Yet Another New Sexuality
Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Portraying a Demonic Witch and How It Meshed with Her Faith
Actor Accused of Cannibalism Returns to LA, Trades His Car In: 'Can't Afford the Gas Anymore'
Advanced Model Shows Trump Leading for First Time in Weeks: 'This Wasn't a Good Day for Kamala Harris'
Ukraine Hit with Devastating Loss After Key Soldier Dies in American-Made Aircraft: Report
See more...

Conversation