Entire NFL Stadium Joins NYPD Officer in Moving 9/11 Anthem Performance After Spontaneous 'USA' Chant

Monday night’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills contained a few moving displays of patriotism — on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

To begin, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered the field at Metlife Stadium bearing an American flag.

JUST IN: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field with the American flag in hand on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Good to see sports being used to unite instead of divide. We need more of this 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/zOkzrTseWZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was one of many players and coaches wearing New York Police Department hats, commemorating the heroism of first responders on the day of the attacks.

As the crowd waited for the pre-game anthem, they erupted into cheers of “USA! USA!”

Then, after a moment of silence, New York Police Department officer Brianna Fernandez sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with the crowd joining in.

Uniformed New York Fire Department firefighters, New York police officers, and military service members also joined in on the performance of the national anthem.

The display of patriotism roused the sentiments of the fans present.

“USA! USA!” The stadium chanted again after the song’s conclusion.

ESPN’s television broadcast included shots of rays of light in the place of the former Twin Towers — the buildings destroyed in the 2001 Islamist terrorist attacks that shocked the nation and changed American history.

With Aaron Rodgers and Mel Tucker making social media their own space tonight…let’s take a moment to remember and reflect on the 9/11 heroes, survivors, and victims. Before you call it a night, take a moment…Never Forget! pic.twitter.com/wH72yHDYwe — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 12, 2023

After the inspiring moment, the game spelled a disaster for Rodgers and the Jets.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback tore his Achilles tendon on his fourth play as a Jet — ending his season just as it began, according to Yahoo.

Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles might be the most devastating injury to a team and fan base in NFL history. There never has been a player who received more off-season hype, who raised another team’s expectations more, who had his season end 4 plays in without ever completing a pass. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson entered the game in Rodgers’ stead.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

In spite of the massive setback, the Jets went on to win the game in overtime 22-16.

