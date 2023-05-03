Share
News

Epstein's Private Islands Have a New Owner - And He's Got Big Plans for Them

 By Richard Moorhead  May 3, 2023 at 4:07pm
Share

The island that was termed Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “pedophile island” has a new owner.

Hedge fund founder Stephen Deckoff has acquired two of the Caribbean islands formerly owned by the billionaire sex offender Epstein, according to Forbes.

The mogul confirmed he had finalized his purchase of the Great St. James and Little St. James islands on Wednesday.

The islands are located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, an American territory.

Deckoff said he doesn’t plan to use the islands as a personal residence — as Epstein did.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Gets Best Job Offer Yet: $100 Million and President of the Company

The financier said he instead intends to develop a world-class resort on the islands.

“I’ve been proud to call the U.S. Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty,” Deckoff told Forbes of his plans.

“I very much look forward to working with the U.S. Virgin Islands to make this dream a reality.”

Do you think Epstein’s death should be investigated?

Epstein’s ownership of the islands made it synonymous with the deceased billionaire’s sex trafficking ring.

Victims of the well-connected sex criminal have recounted being abused on the island — by Epstein, as well as his associates.

Little St. James still has structures remaining from Epstein’s ownership of the land, including a bizarre structure the former owner installed on his getaway.

Deckoff ultimately acquired the islands for $60 million — less than half of the $125 million originally sought by Epstein’s estate.

Related:
Prominent Names Found Meeting with Epstein After He Became Convicted Sex Offender

Under a civil settlement with Epstein’s estate, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive half of the proceeds of the islands’ sale.

The funds will be used for a trust to provide services and counseling for victims of sexual abuse.

The new owner is in the process of recruiting architects and engineers to develop the islands as vacation destinations, according to Forbes.

Deckoff has lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands since 2011. He said that he’s never met Epstein.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Epstein's Private Islands Have a New Owner - And He's Got Big Plans for Them
Inches from Death: Police Officer's Life Flashes Before His Eyes While Conducting Traffic Stop
Greg Gutfeld Gives Amazing Defense of Tucker Carlson, Calls His Haters 'Hall Monitor Failures'
AOC and Matt Gaetz Team Up to Introduce Bipartisan Bill That Nancy Pelosi Will Hate
Desperate Bud Light Is Now Literally Giving Beer Away as Mulvaney Backlash Continues: Report
See more...

Conversation