SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 23, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.
SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 23, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

ESPN Host Rails Against Company's 'Sick' and 'Scary' Vaccine Mandate

 By Jack Davis  September 29, 2021 at 10:42am
ESPN commentator Sage Steele was labeled an agitator Tuesday for speaking out against vaccine mandates even as she bowed to one.

Because she works for ESPN, which is owned by Disney, Steele was one of the millions of Americans impacted when corporations implemented vaccine mandates as a condition of employment.

Disney’s July 30 announcement that gave its workers 60 days to get their first shot came prior to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would be requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to impose vaccine mandates.

Steele’s comments took place on former NFL player Jay Cutler’s “Uncut” podcast after Steele was asked about the band-aid she had on her arm, according to Fox News.

“So I got my shot today,” Sage said.

“You took it a long way,” Cutler replied.

“I did,” Sage said. “I just … I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until Sept. 30 to get it done or I’m out.”

After noting she had not been regularly tested over the summer, she said she disagreed with the decision to force everyone to be vaccinated.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick,” Steele said.

Are vaccine mandates good policy?

“And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company … but it was actually emotional.”

Steele recently said America’s obsession with COVID-19 rules overlooked the real problems of society.

Steele, who has previously shown she does not always go along to get along, was criticized for her comments but defended herself on Twitter by sharing a tweet from NBA player Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic.

“Misrepresentation only allows for others to attack straw men, and not reason with the true ideas and heart of their fellow man. It helps no one! True journalism is dying! I believe it is your God given right to decide if taking the vaccine is right for you! Period!” Isaac tweeted.

Allison Williams, a college sports reporter at ESPN, refused to be vaccinated and left her job. She said she was trying to have a second child and that being vaccinated was “not in her best interest,” according to USA Today.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation