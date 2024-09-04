The “whatever” podcast may not be your cup of tea, but it’s inarguable that the show brings some hotly-contested culture war issues to the forefront.

One such issue?

The erstwhile dating podcast often likes to ask its guests some variation of the following question: “Can you be racist against white people?”

And while most guests will objectively agree that, yes, you can be racist to white people, you do occasionally get a ninny leftist that nasally reminds you, “Well ackshually something-something racism is systemic, blah-blah white privilege…”

ESPN, ostensibly “The Worldwide Leader in Sports,” has officially become that sniveling leftist — not that that should be a surprise to anyone paying attention.

The latest example of that came in a post dripping with “No, you can’t be racist to white people”-energy.

On Tuesday, ESPN took to social media platform X to celebrate the proliferation of black starting quarterbacks in the NFL:

“What you’ve got is a new day. It’s not going back, so everybody just needs to get used to it.” —Doug Williams More on the story from @JReidESPN and the full list of Week 1 starters: https://t.co/SnuiAHok8p pic.twitter.com/9oLI84z9Zy — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2024

Seriously, could you imagine an analogous post from ESPN that lauded the NBA for having the most starting white small forwards ever?

It would be rightfully blasted for being utterly tone deaf — especially in 2024.

Never mind the tacit approval of seeing fewer white people (let alone people of any race) in a field, which is inarguable, given the finite number of starting NFL quarterback positions that exist.

It’s such a needlessly divisive and racially driven topic, it should come as little surprise that the social media post was promptly criticized.

Why do we have to bring race into everything? — TIN Sports (@TrendInfoNow) September 3, 2024

One popular response to ESPN’s post simply asked, “Why do we have to bring race into everything?”

Indeed.

Why does skin color matter? How about we care about how each player performs in the field? — Matthew Harvey (@thegreatharveto) September 3, 2024

“Why does skin color matter?” another X user asked. “How about we care about how each player performs in the field?”

(That X user echoes a common rallying cry among many sports fans: In today’s participation-trophy world, professional sports are one of the last true meritocracies in existence. Why muddy that with anything else?)

Cool…… so what, let’s play football. This is how racism stays alive. The ones who talk about it are the most racist of all. Never cared what color a player was. I just look at fantasy points… and of course my fandom. — 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞 ✪™ (@Krepublics2_) September 3, 2024

“Cool … so what, let’s play football,” another X user retorted.

That user succinctly explained: “This is how racism stays alive. The ones who talk about it are the most racist of all. Never cared what color a player was.”

That, as the youths would say these days, is “based,” though that X user added one more tongue-in-cheek joke about the only factors that matter when rooting for a player: “I just look at fantasy points … and of course my fandom.”

Seriously. If it doesn’t begin with “fan,” keep it out of sports.

