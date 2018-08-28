SECTIONS
US News
Print

Establishment Media Reams Ivanka Over Kindness to Jacksonville Victims

By Jack Davis
at 7:59am
Print

Ivanka Trump led with her heart Sunday and wound up once again being the target of abuse on social media.

“As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting,” the first daughter — a mother of three — tweeted even as most of America was waiting for details to emerge about the shooting that took place in Florida, the New York Post reported.

That call for humanity ignited more than 3,000 comments, many directed against President Donald Trump for his position on gun rights, CBS reported.

In the incident, David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland, shot 12 people, killing two, before killing himself, CNN reported. The guns were legally purchased in Maryland.

The criticism Ivanka Trump received for her tweet was covered by multiple major media outlets, such as Newsweek, which headlined its report, “Ivanka Trump Slammed for Jacksonville Shooting Tweet: ‘Vapid Heartless Nonsense.'”

TRENDING: MSNBC Panelist Tells Blatant Lie About Evidence Against Trump

Twitter piled on its attacks.

Some voices fired back.

Others said she had it coming.

One commentator noted that the hatred directed at both Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump misses the point that both routinely disagree with the president both privately and publicly.

Does this show the left is out of control with hate?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: Trump Clarifies Ivanka’s Defense of Media: ‘Fake News’ Is Enemy of the People

“Unfortunately, because of the polarizing nature of political discourse, and because both women openly support Trump in other areas, their individual moments of dissent are not widely appreciated,” wrote Kimberly Ross in an Op-Ed posted by the Washington Examiner. “Those who feel that standing against the president should occur more often within his inner circle are sure to be disappointed. While I routinely differ from Ivanka Trump’s personal and professional political stances, I admire this stand of hers.”

Ross pointed to Ivanka Trump’s difference of opinion with her father about the media as evidence that they do not think in lockstep.

“The hatred that a fair amount of individuals on the left have for these two women is palpable. Neither is an elected official and both are quite limited in how much influence they have on this administration. By publicly objecting to certain attitudes within the Trump White House, and doing so with a measure of grace, they show that civil discourse is possible,” Ross wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Peter Hasson

Dana LoeschJim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Twitter Reverses Ruling, Concedes It’s Against the Rules To Wish Dana Loesch’s Children Were Murdered

Jack Davis

Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

The Western Journal

Screenshot/Brittany Donovan/Twitter

Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Jack Davis

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoCNN

ACLU Steps In After Cuomo’s Anti-NRA ‘Blacklisting Campaign’ Goes Too Far

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.