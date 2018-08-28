Establishment Media Reams Ivanka Over Kindness to Jacksonville Victims

Ivanka Trump led with her heart Sunday and wound up once again being the target of abuse on social media.

“As we await further details, our hearts are with Jacksonville and all those affected by today’s tragic mass shooting,” the first daughter — a mother of three — tweeted even as most of America was waiting for details to emerge about the shooting that took place in Florida, the New York Post reported.

That call for humanity ignited more than 3,000 comments, many directed against President Donald Trump for his position on gun rights, CBS reported.

In the incident, David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, Maryland, shot 12 people, killing two, before killing himself, CNN reported. The guns were legally purchased in Maryland.

The criticism Ivanka Trump received for her tweet was covered by multiple major media outlets, such as Newsweek, which headlined its report, “Ivanka Trump Slammed for Jacksonville Shooting Tweet: ‘Vapid Heartless Nonsense.'”

Twitter piled on its attacks.

Your father is in bed with @NRA, he has removed barriers to mentally ill people getting weapons, and unless the perpetrator is a person of color, he will not give a damn. We have all the details we need. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 27, 2018

Did Daddy ask you to write this because he was too busy tweeting lies about himself to care? — Julia (@werbiefitz) August 27, 2018

FECKLESS as usual. Nobody wants to hear one word from a Trump. — Waiting for Sanity (@KSibla) August 27, 2018

Some voices fired back.

It’s sad this is typical behavior from the left…always bullying the First Family & conservatives even in the wake of tragedy. ➡️ First Daughter Is Slammed with Criticism After Tweeting About Jacksonville Shooting https://t.co/chRwK2KYuf via @LifeZette — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 27, 2018

Others said she had it coming.

The examples of responses to her don't have cuss words or degrading language. I'm sure some may have, but considering she works for a POTUS who promised to address the problem of guns then gave into the NRA…. we have the right to call her out, nicely. https://t.co/cOTt7nc7xI — Laurel Cay (@Lori2cay) August 28, 2018

One commentator noted that the hatred directed at both Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump misses the point that both routinely disagree with the president both privately and publicly.

“Unfortunately, because of the polarizing nature of political discourse, and because both women openly support Trump in other areas, their individual moments of dissent are not widely appreciated,” wrote Kimberly Ross in an Op-Ed posted by the Washington Examiner. “Those who feel that standing against the president should occur more often within his inner circle are sure to be disappointed. While I routinely differ from Ivanka Trump’s personal and professional political stances, I admire this stand of hers.”

Ross pointed to Ivanka Trump’s difference of opinion with her father about the media as evidence that they do not think in lockstep.

“The hatred that a fair amount of individuals on the left have for these two women is palpable. Neither is an elected official and both are quite limited in how much influence they have on this administration. By publicly objecting to certain attitudes within the Trump White House, and doing so with a measure of grace, they show that civil discourse is possible,” Ross wrote.

