Path 27
News

European Nation Bucks EU and Follows in America's Footsteps, Approves Constitutional Amendment Enshrining Right to Bear Arms

Erin Coates July 24, 2021 at 3:30pm
Path 27

The upper house of the Czech parliament has approved the right to bear arms in the Czech Republic’s constitution in response to the European Union’s regulatory stance on possession of firearms.

The right to use firearms to defend oneself and others was included in the Senate-proposed amendment to the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, which is part of the Czech constitution, Expats CZ reported.

“Based on the amendment, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms will include a new article saying that ‘the right to defend one’s own life or the life of another person even with the use of a weapon is guaranteed under the conditions set by the law,” the provision of the bill said.

Czech President Miloš Zeman is expected to sign the bill into law. Expats CZ noted the president cannot veto a constitutional bill concerning articles of common legislation.

This constitutional change will keep the right to bear arms from being restricted by EU regulations.

Trending:
Mud-Spattered Journalist Reports from Flood-Ravaged Area, But Now She's Suspended After Bystander's Video Revealed Her Cunning Trick

“The proposal is not only symbolic in nature but can also serve as insurance for the future,” Czech Sen. Martin Červíček said.

The amendment was created in response to a petition signed by over 100,000 individuals after the European Commission sought to limit the possession of all firearms.

The petition was created by hunters and legal gun owners who opposed the European Commission’s actions.

The commission said that regulating weapons was necessary to fight terrorism.

Are you glad to see other countries taking a stand for the right to bear arms?

Critics, however, said that the regulations approved in 2017 mostly restricted the rights of legal gun owners and interfered with the internal security of the state, according to Parlamentni.

The restrictions would affect about 300,000 individuals who hold gun licenses.

Jaroslav Foldyna, a member of the Czech Parliament during that time, said that the tightened gun restrictions were unnecessary.

“Legal holders commit mimics of crimes,” he said.

“I have no information that someone committed a terrorist crime as a holder of a firearms pass issued in the Czech Republic.”

Related:
Police: Man Arrested for Stealing an Ambulance as It Was Transporting a Patient to the Hospital

The newly approved amendment will override the European Union measure.

Fifty-four of the 74 senators approved the amendment to the charter, according to Prague Morning.

It will take effect no earlier than Aug. 1 and no later than Sept. 1.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
European Nation Bucks EU and Follows in America's Footsteps, Approves Constitutional Amendment Enshrining Right to Bear Arms
With US Troops Leaving Afghanistan but Airstrikes Continuing, Resurgent Taliban Warns Retaliation Is Coming
GOP Rep. Says He Wants to 'Prosecute' Fauci, 'Pawn of the Chinese Communist Party'
DeSantis Sends Biden Admin a Forceful Message: 'We're Not Doing That in Florida'
Women's Soccer Team Skips Representing United States at Olympic Opening Ceremony
See more...

Conversation