The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Ever Wonder What Happened to Brendan Fraser? It’s a Lot Darker Than We Thought

By Erin Coates
February 23, 2018 at 3:57pm

Print

In the wake of the Me Too movement that has swept across Hollywood, Brendan Fraser is the latest actor to share his story of sexual assault.

“The Mummy” star told GQ that Philip Berk, a former president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had groped him at a luncheon held by the HFPA in the summer of 2003.

As GQ noted, Berk wrote in his memoir that he pinched Fraser’s buttocks in jest, but Fraser said it was more than that.

“His left hand reaches around, grabs my a– cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint,” Fraser said. “And he starts moving it around.”

He added that he was overcome with panic and fear, but eventually removed Berk’s hand.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Fraser left the luncheon and went home to tell his then-wife Afton Smith.

Berk, no longer the president of HFPA, told GQ in an email that, “Mr. Fraser’s version is total fabrication.”

At the time, Fraser thought about making his allegations public.

Do you think Brendan Fraser deserves an apology?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I didn’t want to contend with how that made me feel, or it becoming part of my narrative,” he said, but admitted the memory stuck with him.

Fraser’s representatives did ask for an apology, and Berk responded without admitting any wrongdoing. He merely said “the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.'”

Fraser told GQ that the experience “made me retreat. It made me feel reclusive.” He even wondered if the HFPA had blacklisted him since he was rarely invited to the Golden Globes after 2003.

Work “withered on the vine for me. In my mind, at least, something had been taken away from me,” he said.

RELATED: Progressives Attack Paul Ryan’s Hometown With Hollywood Style ‘Justice’

“His career declined through no fault of ours,” Berk responded.

Fraser is not the only actor who thinks Berk blacklisted him from the Golden Globes.

James Woods said that he was blacklisted after he said that he would not “support Hillary Clinton if she ever ran for president.”

He clarified that Berk “was never physically ‘sketchy’ with me in any way similar to that alleged by Brendan Fraser in GQ.”

“Final note: I’m so glad Brendan Fraser is back entertaining us. I’m a big fan,” Woods concluded.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: assault, Hollywood, James Woods, sexual assault

By: Erin Coates on February 23, 2018 at 3:57pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

Parkland Survivor Leaves Media, Dems Scrambling With Official Statement On NRA

Joe Setyon

billy graham casket

The Specially Chosen Builders of Billy Graham’s Casket Show the Kind of Legacy He’s Leaving

Joe Setyon

scot peterson, nikolas cruz

Armed Parkland School Resource Officer Stayed Safely Outside While Students Were Being Murdered

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

Joyce Carol Oates

Woman Posts ‘Dumbest Gun Tweet’ Ever, Leaves Cops, Security Speechless

Recently Posted