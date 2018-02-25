Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

The recent mass shooting at a Florida school that left people 17 dead is once again sparking a gun control debate — and this time around, the main focus revolves around whether or not educators should be allowed to conceal carry on school grounds to protect students in the event of another shooting.

And according to Chad Robichaux, a former special agent with the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, the logic behind arming educators is sound.

Robichaux appeared Thursday on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Tonight” to discuss the recent shooting as well as the steps that can be taken to deter such an incident from occurring again.

As noted by Breitbart News, Robichaux was responsible for the development and implementation of the Federal Flight Deck Officer program created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The FFDO program, which started in 2003, trains select flight crew members on how to effectively use a firearm “to defend against an act of criminal violence or air piracy,” according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Crew members wishing to become certified in the program must undergo 56 hours of training at a state-of-the-art facility in Artesia, New Mexico.

“Upon successful completion, the pilot is deputized as a federal law enforcement officer and issued a TSA-approved firearm and federal flight deck officer credentials,” the TSA states.

Robichaux revealed that the program has proved successful at deterring hijackings, and a similar result would be seen if educators and other staff members in schools across the United States were armed.

After all, a quick response in a chaotic and deadly situation is of the utmost importance, according to Robichaux.

“These shootings go down at these schools in an average of three minutes, and it takes up to eight minutes for law enforcement to respond, and that’s eight minutes too late,” he said.

Robichaux also noted that the pushback from the left against arming educators is very similar to the resistance the TSA experienced when proposing the creation of the FFDO program over 10 years ago.

“There was a lot of pushback (to the FFDO),” he stated. “People said, ‘You can’t trust these pilots with firearms.’ Well, you trust them flying your airplane. So now people are saying, ‘We can’t trust teachers with firearms.’ We trust them with our children.”

Robichaux, a decorated United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance veteran, said that by arming educators, schools would cease to be “soft targets” where crazed shooters can fire at innocent civilians without experiencing any resistance.

“Even if someone is willing to die for their cause, no one wants to be shot back at,” Robichaux added. “No one wants to get shot back at.”

Robichaux joins notable names like President Donald Trump in jockeying to arm educators. On Saturday, Trump tweeted his support for the controversial proposal, adding that the decision should ultimately be left up to the states.

Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them. Very smart people. Must be firearms adept & have annual training. Should get yearly bonus. Shootings will not happen again – a big & very inexpensive deterrent. Up to States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

As noted by CNN, Trump’s tweet came just days after he proposed giving teachers bonuses if they decide to be one of the select staff members tasked with defending the lives of their students.

“These people are cowards,” Trump said, referring to school shooters. “They’re not going to walk into a school if 20 percent of the teachers have guns — it may be 10 percent or may be 40 percent. And what I’d recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus. We give them a little bit of a bonus.”

He added: “They’ll frankly feel more comfortable having the gun anyway. But you give them a little bit of a bonus.”

